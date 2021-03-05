NEW CASTLE – Mairan Haggerty scored 25 of her 29 points in the first half and top-seeded Neshannock rolled to a 72-16 victory over California in the WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball quarterfinals Friday night.
The win sends Neshannock (15-2) into the semifinals while California’s season ends with an 11-4 record. The Trojans had a five-game winning streak snapped.
Neshannock took control of the game early, forging an 11-2 lead less than five minutes into the game. The Lancers led 17-7 after one quarter and then erupted for 31 second-quarter points.
Haggerty, a sophomore forward, scored nine points in the first quarter and then tossed in 16 more in the second quarter. She made five three-point field goals in the first half.
Neshannock, which does not have a senior on its roster, received 12 points from Neleh Nogay. Addilae Watts scored 11.
California was led by Makayla Boda’s seven points. The Trojans played without leading scorer Kendelle Weston.