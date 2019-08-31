CANONSBURG — Mt. Lebanon rebounded from a Week Zero loss to Gateway with a 49-21 victory over Canon-McMillan in a Class 6A Quad County Conference game on Friday night.
Mt. Lebanon is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference. C-M falls to 0-1 and 0-2.
Ryan Angott rushed for 72 yards and a score and Blake Joseph caught 11 passes for 101 yards and two TDs. Joseph scored two touchdowns, on passes of eight and four yards from Jon Quinque. Angott had a one-yard scoring plunge.
Mt. lebano0n quarterback Joey daniels completed nine of 12 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns, two to Evan Jones and two to Sam LeSota. Mason Ventrone had an 81-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 7-7.