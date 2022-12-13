CARMICHAELS – “We want it to be chaotic.”
Those were the words of Monessen boys basketball coach Dan Bosnic moments after his team’s 61-60 win at Carmichaels on Tuesday night, and chaos was what he got.
Down five points with 34 seconds left, Monessen (4-1) fought back to win at previously undefeated Carmichaels (5-1).
“We took a game from Carmichaels that they deserved to win,” Bosnic admitted. “Sometimes you win games you don’t deserve to win, and this was one of those.
“But it speaks to the unwillingness of our kids to surrender.”
Monessen forced 25 turnovers while Carmichaels forced 17.
“It was a tough game, and we knew handling pressure was going to be a key,” Carmichaels coach Ian McCombs said. “I am proud of the way (we) came out and fought, but unfortunately the ball didn’t bounce our way.”
“They are intense, they have height, and they have speed. It is hard to simulate at practice, the angles, the way they get their hands on balls. Our guys played with grit and toughness though, and it will carry us moving forward.”
Aydan Adamson’s layup gave the Mikes a 59-54 lead with 35 seconds to go, but Monessen’s Lorenzo Gardner hit a layup to make the score 59-56 with 28 seconds left.
Bosnic called a timeout and Monessen fouled Dominic Colarusso.
The Mikes’ leading scorer on the night, Colarusso had 21 points and five three-pointers up to that point. He went to the free-throw line to seal the game.
However, he missed both free throws and Gardner hit another driving layup with 18 seconds to go to make the score 59-58.
Monessen fouled Tyler Richmond, who finished with 11 points. However, Richmond missed the first free throw before making the second with 11 seconds left, making it a two-point game.
The Greyhounds pushed the ball downcourt and Gardner, Monessen’s leading scorer, got to the hoop, hit the shot and was fouled by Colarusso with 5.4 seconds on the clock.
Gardner, who missed his first three free throws of the quarter, hit nothing but the bottom of the net to give Monessen a one-point lead..
The Mikes attempted one last run but they were not able to get off a good shot and Monessen held on for the win in the game, which saw neither team lead by more than eight points.
The Mikes led 16-8 after one quarter, but Monessen took a 30-28 lead into halftime. Carmichaels led 45-40 going into the fourth.
Gardner, who sat out the first quarter for disciplinary reasons, and Davontae Clayton led Monessen with 15 points apiece while Dan Dozier added 13.
Colarusso (21) and Richmond (11) were joined in double figures by Liam Lohr for Carmichaels.
