The Class A Tri-County South Conference football game between undefeated Carmichaels and Monessen, scheduled for Friday night at Monessen, will not be played. Monessen informed both Carmichaels and the WPIAL Wednesday afternoon that because the Greyhounds have a shortage of healthy players it will forfeit the game.
According to sources, Monessen had only nine players at practice Monday and 10 on Tuesday.
Monessen (0-4, 0-4) lost 30-6 last Friday to Mapletown. The Greyhounds had 19 players in uniform at the start of that game, a source said.
Monessen athletic director Gina Naccarato did not return phone calls from the Observer-Reporter seeking comment about the situation.
The forfeit win moves Carmichaels’ record to 5-0 in the conference and overall. The Mikes are one of three undefeated teams in the O-R’s coverage area. The others are Peters Township (3-0) and California (3-0). Carmichaels will host California on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Moneesen is scheduled to play at West Greene Oct. 16.
No tickets for WHS-Trinity
Trinity and Washington will meet on the football field Friday night for the first time in 21 years, but many of those who want to see the city rivalry game will have to settle for watching it online via live streaming.
Under Pennsylvania’s new guidelines for crowd limits, capacity at Trinity home football games is limited to 506. Hiller Field’s seating capacity is 2,530, which means under Gov. Tom Wolf’s new guidelines Trinity can have 20% occupancy.
The crowd for the Washington-Trinity game will be very much a pro-Hillers contingent.
“Tickets will be limited to home parents only,” Trinity athletic director Ricci Rich explained. “We’re going to give each player two tickets for their parents. That’s all. When you total up the players, officials, pressbox personnel, event staff, band, cheerleaders, we’re right at 500 with the two tickets for each player.”
Rich said the game will be live streamed. The link for the video will be available on each school district’s website and on social media, he added.