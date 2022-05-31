When Waynesburg girls basketball coach Dave Sarra resigned after this past season concluded, athletic director Chris Minerd didn’t have to look far to find a replacement.
All he had to do was look in his mirror.
Minerd was hired for the girls basketball head coach job at Waynesburg Central’s May School Board meeting, and he is looking forward to returning to the sidelines after a four-year hiatus.
Previously, Minerd was California’s athletic director, and the Trojans’ girls basketball coach from the 2010-11 season through the 2017-18 campaign. He amassed an overall record of 123-66, led the Trojans to seven playoff appearances that included eight postseason wins, including the program’s first in 2015. California won section titles in 2014 and 2015.
It was only a matter of time for Minerd to return to the sidelines, and this was the right situation.
“When I resigned from my coaching position at California after the 2018 season, I wanted to focus on being the athletic director and I needed to find a way to spend more time with my family,” he said. “Even then, I said that I was probably just taking a break.
“However, I was perfectly content on the sideline watching for the past few years, and now that I am one year into my new position at Waynesburg as athletic director, I felt that I could handle juggling both again.”
Minerd said he and Sarra had spoken about the changeover.
“Coach Sarra did a great job with the team this season,” Minerd said.
Waynesburg shared the Class 3A Section 2 championship, finished with a 17-6 overall record, advanced to the WPIAL semifinals and into the PIAA tournament.
“Whenever a coach decides to step away from a team he has been with for a long time, they want to see it end up in good hands.
“When he made the decision to definitely step away, we talked about the possibility of me applying for the position. His daughter, Nina, is a senior this year so I understand that the timing was right for him. I am very appreciative to him for thinking enough of me to ask if I was interested in getting back into coaching.”
Minerd didn’t have to give it much thought.
“Once I decided to apply, I talked to the assistant coach, Natalie Blair, to see if she was interested in returning,” he said. “She has done a great job helping to build the foundation for the program. Once she said yes, it was a no-brainer for me to apply for the job.”
A key for Minerd is he is familiar with the players.
“Being the AD gave me the opportunity to watch the team closely and learn a little about the players,” he said. “Every once in a while, I would peek into practice to see what was happening.
“I started to get the itch because I got to see the run this team went on last year to win the section title. And honestly, the playoff game against South Park had to be one of the best high school games, boys or girls, that I have ever seen. We have started open gyms already to prepare for summer league and team camp. The efforts have been great, and the girls are eager to learn.”
Minerd said it is too early to set expectations for the Raiders.
“I am going to use the summer to get to know the team, and they will also get to know me,” he said. “It will give the staff a good chance to evaluate what we need to work on before the real season starts.
“It’s hard to state expectations since we don’t know our section yet because they haven’t been announced. Obviously, the first goal is to make playoffs and go from there.”