PITTSBURGH – Mapletown’s Ella Menear had a another record-setting performance Friday on the second day of the WPIAL Class 2A Swimming Championships Friday afternoon at Pitt’s Trees Pool.
Menear set two pool records last year at Upper St. Clair and added a WPIAL record with her repeat gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke. The junior finished in 54.10 seconds, breaking the previous time of 54.51 seconds set my Mars’ Margaret Gruber in 2013.
“I’m just super pumped,” said Menear. “Yesterday’s (gold medal in the 200 individual medley) gave me motivation coming into today. My goal was to get the WPIAL record, but it was not on my mind.
“I’m super excited.”
Menear steadily pulled away in the final 50 yards.
“I felt really strong in my first 50,” said Menear, adding, “My underwaters are always strong.”
Menear said the medals were the payoff for early morning workouts and time spent in the pool.
“All the hard work and dedication goes into this feeling. It’s insane,” said Menear. “I’m just really grateful to my family and coach.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself and I don’t want to let anybody down.”
Ringgold’s Natalie Noll was fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:21.39.
Belle Vernon’s Marlee Davis, Martyna Maley, Melina Stratigos and Delaney Patterson placed eighth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:49.25. Patterson opened the meet by singing the National Anthem.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.10.
In Class 3A, South Fayette had a strong showing as three Lions placed in the top five of the girls 500 freestyle. Sophomore Zoe Poe placed third in 5:01.55, 10 seconds behind winner Lexi Sundgren of North Allegheny.
The Lions’ Maddie Berg placed third. The sophomore’s time was 5:04.0, and teammate Gabby Baiano placed fifth in 5:20.6.
Those same three swimmers helped South Fayette’s 400 freestyle relay team place sixth.
South Fayette ended up in ninth place in the team standings. North Allegheny won the team title.
Peters Township freshman Katie Pazuchanics was ninth in the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:10.28.