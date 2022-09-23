JEFFERSON HILLS — Quinton Martin opened the scoring by returning a punt 97 yards for a touchdown and Belle Vernon never trailed in handing Thomas Jefferson a 21-7 loss in a non-conference matchup Friday.
The Leopards (2-2), snapped a two-game losing streak by forging a 21-0 lead. Jake Gedekoh had a 14-yard TD run in the first quarter that gave the Leopards a 14-0 lead and caught a 50-yard scoring pass from Braden Laux in the third quarter.
