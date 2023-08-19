MAPLETOWN – Veteran head coach George Messich is hoping that Mapletown can ride the wave of momentum the Maples created last year.
Mapletown had its first undefeated regular season since 1968, won a playoff game for the first time in school history and finished with an 11-1 overall record. The 11 wins set the school’s single-season record.
“What a difference that made. We had a big carryover effect,” said Messich, who enters his 41st season as a head coach. “Our kids worked hard in the weight room. Our summer workouts were incredible. So we’re excited.
“The kids have so much enthusiasm and that’s a carryover from last year. The kids are actually more excited about playing football games this year than they were last year. That’s what happens when you go 10-0 in the regular season.”
Mapletown lost only five seniors from that 11-win team, but they left some gaping holes. Among those who are gone are Landan Stevenson, who led the WPIAL in rushing (2,342 yards) and scoring (45 touchdowns, 317 points), quarterback Brody Evans, leading tackler Cohen Stout and two-way line stalwart Grant Murin.
They will be hard for any team to replace, especially one such as Mapletown, which has the second-smallest boys enrollment among the WPIAL’s football-playing schools.
But Messich says the cupboard was not left bare. Mapletown has seven returning starters and added another through transfer.
Tasked with replacing some of the offensive load left by Stevenson’s departure is senior A.J. Vanata, who brings an interesting skill set. Though a blocking back a year ago, Vanata still rushed for 732 yards. Messich said the 5-10, 200-pound senior is the best passer on the team and a capable receiver.
“If we didn’t have Landan Stevenson, A.J. would have ran for 1,000 yards. I’m high on him. He broke some long runs a year ago,” Messich said.
Joining Vanata in the backfield will be junior Brock Evans, a converted wide receiver.
“Brock wrestled last year at Waynesburg with his brother Brody,” Messich pointed out. “I’ve never seen a good wrestler who wasn’t a good football player.”
The Maples have many returning receivers, including 6-4 senior Jeremiah Mick, who Messich said has made the most progress in one year, in terms of ball-catching skills, that he has seen from a player. Also back are seniors Evan Griffin, Roger Gradek, and sophomore Wyatt Downs could be an impact player.
Mapletown’s strength last year was its line play. There are several returnees up front, led by senior guard Isaac Hall (6-0, 245), who is coming off a breakout season. Sophomore Cam Shaffer (6-3, 215), who started at center the second half of the year as a freshman, will be the right tackle with sophomore Chase Taylor (6-2, 270), who Messich said will be an outstanding lineman, playing left tackle. Senior Braden Nicklow (5-11, 200) moves into the left guard spot.
Other linemen in the mix are junior Parker Ponzoo (5-11, 240), who was the center last year until suffering a season-ending injury, and junior Ashtin Nesselroad (5-11, 205), a transfer from Carmichaels.
“We have six linemen fighting for five positions,” Messich said. “We have 15 offensive linemen. I’ve never had 15 offensive linemen on a team.”
The defense will miss Stout, who was the leading tackler. Griffin had seven interceptions as a safety and big things are expected from him. Vanata, a linebacker, is the top returning tackler.
“Our goal, like it is in every year, is to make the playoffs,” Messich said. “I think we’re going to surprise some people. We’re not a great team but we’re a good team. We’re like everybody else in that if we lose one or two key players, then we could be in trouble.”
The Maples will attempt to give as much trouble to Class A Tri-County South Conference opponents as possible. The conference, Messich says, should be stronger.
“I think there are three favorites,” he said. “One is West Greene, which has two very good running backs. Another is California. I think this is the year they have been looking forward to. And the third team is Monessen. As for us, I think we can compete in every game. We have some good football players.”
