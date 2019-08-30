MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Drew Boczek threw three touchdown passes, including a 19-yard game-winner to Levi Teets early in the fourth quarter as Trinity Christian edged Mapletown 38-34 Friday night in a back-and-forth game that featured six lead changes.
Neither team led by more than six points and each squad scored five touchdowns. The difference was Trinity Christian (1-0) being better at converting two-point conversions than Mapletown.
A one-yard TD plunge by Max Vanata gave Mapletown a 34-30 lead after three quarters. Vanata completed the only two passes he attempted, one covering 64 yards to Landan Stevenson for a second-quarter touchdown.
Stevenson, a freshman, rushed for 208 yards on 21 carries and scored three times, twice on runs that covered 10 and 34 yards. Zack Greene had a 75-yard TD run for Mapletown (1-1). Greene finished with 147 yards on seven carries.