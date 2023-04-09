20230410_spt_Quentin Martin

Jim Downey/Herald-Standard

Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin, a junior who received over 20 scholarship offers from NCAA Division-I programs, announced on Friday that he will attend Penn State.

Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football recruit in the Class of 2024 is off the board.

Friday, Quinton Martin, an All-State running back and defensive back that led Belle Vernon to its second WPIAL championship, and two weeks later, its first PIAA crown, verbally committed to Penn State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In