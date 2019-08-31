CARMICHAELS — Quarterback Kevin Kelly ran for four touchdowns, and Carmichaels' defense shut out visiting Beth-Center in the second half, as the Mikes rallied for a 34-25 victory in a Class 2A Interstate Conference game.
Beth-Center (0-1, 0-2) led 25-14 at halftime, but Kelly scored on runs of one and four yards to give Carmichaels (1-0, 1-0) a 28-25 lead with 8:31 remaining. Beth-Center then lost a fumble, which set up an 18-yard TD scamper by Kelly.
B-C had forged its first-half lead on scoring runs of nine and 18 yards by Ryan Lynch and 10-yard pass from Colby Kuhns to Devin Dingle.
Michael Robinson returned a kickoff 68 yards for a first-half touchdown for Carmichaels.