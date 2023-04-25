Hannah Wood went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and five RBI, powering Class 3A Section 4 leader Waynesburg to a 10-2 thumping of visiting Keystone Oaks on Monday.
Waynesburg improved to 8-0 in the section and 10-2 overall. The Raiders have won eight in a row.
Wood wasn’t the only Waynesburg player with a big day at the plate. Kayleigh Varner and Emma Zehner each homered, Dani Stockdale and Abby Davis doubled. Stockdale scored three runs.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed one earned run and struck out 12 with only one walk.
• Ryleigh Hoy’s single scored Ally Krenzelak with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as Trinity edged Peters Township 5-4 in a Class 5A Section 4 game.
The win keeps Trinity (7-0, 11-1) perfect in the section. The Hillers have won 10 in a row. PT fell to 1-6, 3-9. The Indians have lost five one-run games.
Trinity led 4-3 before PT scored in the sixth to tie the game. Neither team scored again until the 10th.
Addison Agnew had a double and two of Trinity’s seven hits.
Sami Bewick and Skylar Lemansky each doubled for PT.
Winning pitcher Taylor Dunn was terrific, with 11 strikeouts and only one walk.
• Canon-McMillan hit two grand slams, one each by Olivia Ford and Kat Williams, and put up 20 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 26-8 victory over Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A Section 1.
It was the second time in four games that Canon-McMillan (4-6, 5-7) scored at least 20 runs.
Ford paced the attack for the Big Macs, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, including the grand slam, and six RBI.
Gabrielle Lucia was 3-for-3, and Emma Houck, Samantha Merkle and Hailey Swope doubled.
Mt. Lebanon (2-7, 3-8) hit three home runs, including two by Deirdre Flaherty.
• Riley Jones drove in four runs and Lyla Brunner pitched a two-hit shutout as Charleroi stayed in contention for the Class 2A Section title with a 17-0 win in four innings over Beth-Center.
Brunner struck out six and did not walk a batter. She had plenty of support as Charleroi (5-2, 10-2) scored in every inning.
Jones led the Cougars’ offense by going 2-for-4 with two triples. McKenna DeUnger had two singles and scored three times. Emma Stefanick had a double.
• Rylee Rohbeck’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh scored Stephanie Binek and capped a three-run inning as South Fayette rallied for a 6-5 win over Mars in Class 5A Section 3.
The win keeps the Lions (5-2, 8-6) in section title contention.
South Fayette trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh. The Lions received an RBI single from Maddie Cavenaugh to make it 5-4. Binek hit a triple that scored one run but the potential tying run was thrown out at the plate. One batter later, Rohbeck delivered her game-winning hit.
• Roxanne Painter smacked two home runs, powering McGuffey to a 10-5 win at South Park in Class 3A Section 4.
South Park (4-2, 8-3) led 1-0 when Painter got McGuffey (4-3, 7-4) going with a two-run homer in the Highlanders’ four-run third. McGuffey strung together nine consecutive runs in the game. Painter added another two-run homer in the fifth, which gave McGuffey an 8-1 lead.
Caydence Jack had two doubles for McGuffey and winning pitcher MaKenna Crothers and Katie Grimm each had one two-bagger.
• Katie Sokol had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs as Belle Vernon defeated Greensburg Salem 14-2 in five innings in Class 4A Section 2.
The Leopards are 7-1 in the section and 10-3 overall.
Maren Metikosh had a single, double, triple and three RBI for Belle Vernon and Grace Sokol homered.
The two runs by Greensburg Salem came on a pair of solo home runs. Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz struck out nine.
• Fort Cherry continued its improved play by forging a pair of six-run leads an holding on for a 10-8 win at Bentworth in Class 2A Section 3.
It was the Rangers’ second win in less than a week over an opponent that is vying for the section title. The win improves Fort Cherry to 5-4 in the section and 6-6 overall. Bentworth fell to 5-3, 5-5.
Cadence Fehl-Gariglio drove in three runs for FC, Kaylee Weinbrenner had a triple and Mylee Johnson doubled. The Rangers took advantage of 11 walks by Bentworth pitching.
• West Greene id all its scoring in the first three innings and took advntage of 12 Mapletown errors to beat the Maples 12-1 in a five-inning Class A Section 2 contest.
West Greene is 5-2 in the section and 8-5 overall.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert struck out nine. Lexi Six had a strong day at the plate for the Pioneers, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI, and scoring three runs. Lilly Melodia a double.
• Freshman shortstop Lauren Rush hit for the cycle, leading Chartiers-Houston to a 19-0 thumping of California in a three-inning Class A Section 2 game.
Rush finished the game with eight RBI as the Bucs improved to 6-2 in section and 7-5 overall.
• Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin threw a three-hitter and smacked two home runs, sparking Jefferson-Morgan to an 8-6 win over host Avella in Class A Section 2.
Payton Farabee and Addie Larkin doubled for the Rockets (5-4, 7-5). Farabee had three hits.
Hannah Wood went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and five RBI, powering Class 3A Section 4 leader Waynesburg to a 10-2 thumping of visiting Keystone Oaks on Monday.
Waynesburg improved to 8-0 in the section and 10-2 overall. The Raiders have won eight in a row.
Wood wasn’t the only Waynesburg player with a big day at the plate. Kayleigh Varner and Emma Zehner each homered, Dani Stockdale and Abby Davis doubled. Stockdale scored three runs.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed one earned run and struck out 12 with only one walk.
- Ryleigh Hoy’s single scored Ally Krenzelak with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as Trinity edged Peters Township 5-4 in a Class 5A Section 4 game.
The win keeps Trinity (7-0, 11-1) perfect in the section. The Hillers have won 10 in a row. PT fell to 1-6, 3-9. The Indians have lost five one-run games.
Trinity led 4-3 before PT scored in the sixth to tie the game. Neither team scored again until the 10th.
Addison Agnew had a double and two of Trinity’s seven hits.
Sami Bewick and Skylar Lemansky each doubled for PT.
Winning pitcher Taylor Dunn was terrific, with 11 strikeouts and only one walk.
- Canon-McMillan hit two grand slams, one each by Olivia Ford and Kat Williams, and put up 20 runs in the fourth inning en route to a 26-8 victory over Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A Section 1.
It was the second time in four games that Canon-McMillan (4-6, 5-7) scored at least 20 runs.
Ford paced the attack for the Big Macs, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, including the grand slam, and six RBI.
Gabrielle Lucia was 3-for-3, and Emma Houck, Samantha Merkle and Hailey Swope doubled.
Mt. Lebanon (2-7, 3-8) hit three home runs, including two by Deirdre Flaherty.
- Riley Jones drove in four runs and Lyla Brunner pitched a two-hit shutout as Charleroi stayed in contention for the Class 2A Section title with a 17-0 win in four innings over Beth-Center.
Brunner struck out six and did not walk a batter. She had plenty of support as Charleroi (5-2, 10-2) scored in every inning.
Jones led the Cougars’ offense by going 2-for-4 with two triples. McKenna DeUnger had two singles and scored three times. Emma Stefanick had a double.
- Rylee Rohbeck’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh scored Stephanie Binek and capped a three-run inning as South Fayette rallied for a 6-5 win over Mars in Class 5A Section 3.
The win keeps the Lions (5-2, 8-6) in section title contention.
South Fayette trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh. The Lions received an RBI single from Maddie Cavenaugh to make it 5-4. Binek hit a triple that scored one run but the potential tying run was thrown out at the plate. One batter later, Rohbeck delivered her game-winning hit.
- Roxanne Painter smacked two home runs, powering McGuffey to a 10-5 win at South Park in Class 3A Section 4.
South Park (4-2, 8-3) led 1-0 when Painter got McGuffey (4-3, 7-4) going with a two-run homer in the Highlanders’ four-run third. McGuffey strung together nine consecutive runs in the game. Painter added another two-run homer in the fifth, which gave McGuffey an 8-1 lead.
Caydence Jack had two doubles for McGuffey and winning pitcher MaKenna Crothers and Katie Grimm each had one two-bagger.
- Katie Sokol had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs as Belle Vernon defeated Greensburg Salem 14-2 in five innings in Class 4A Section 2.
The Leopards are 7-1 in the section and 10-3 overall.
Maren Metikosh had a single, double, triple and three RBI for Belle Vernon and Grace Sokol homered.
The two runs by Greensburg Salem came on a pair of solo home runs. Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz struck out nine.
- Fort Cherry continued its improved play by forging a pair of six-run leads an holding on for a 10-8 win at Bentworth in Class 2A Section 3.
It was the Rangers’ second win in less than a week over an opponent that is vying for the section title. The win improves Fort Cherry to 5-4 in the section and 6-6 overall. Bentworth fell to 5-3, 5-5.
Cadence Fehl-Gariglio drove in three runs for FC, Kaylee Weinbrenner had a triple and Mylee Johnson doubled. The Rangers took advantage of 11 walks by Bentworth pitching.
- West Greene id all its scoring in the first three innings and took advntage of 12 Mapletown errors to beat the Maples 12-1 in a five-inning Class A Section 2 contest.
West Greene is 5-2 in the section and 8-5 overall.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert struck out nine. Lexi Six had a strong day at the plate for the Pioneers, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI, and scoring three runs. Lilly Melodia a double.
- Freshman shortstop Lauren Rush hit for the cycle, leading Chartiers-Houston to a 19-0 thumping of California in a three-inning Class A Section 2 game.
Rush finished the game with eight RBI as the Bucs improved to 6-2 in section and 7-5 overall.
- Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin threw a three-hitter and smacked two home runs, sparking Jefferson-Morgan to an 8-6 win over host Avella in Class A Section 2.
Payton Farabee and Addie Larkin doubled for the Rockets (5-4, 7-5). Farabee had three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.