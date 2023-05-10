Hannah Wood went 3-for-3 with a home run, sparking Waynesburg to a 9-3 win Wednesday at McGuffey in Class 3A Section 4.
The section champion Raiders (10-0, 12-4) completed a perfect league schedule.
Gina Tedrow also homered for Waynesburg. Tedrow drove in three runs, as did Abbi Davis. Kendall Lemley was the winning pitcher.
Julia Barr had a tripled for playoff-bound McGuffey (5-5, 8-6). Roxanne Painter and Katelyn Henderson doubled.
• Bentworth clinched a playoff berth from Class 2A Section 3 with a 19-0 win over Beth-Center in five innings.
The Bearcats finish at 6-6 in the section (6-8 overall) and tied for fourth place with Fort Cherry. The Bearcats and Rangers split their season series, thus both teams advance to the postseason.
Winning pitcher Nora Lindley threw a three-hit shutout and went 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI. Zoie McDonald was 4-for-5 with a double and triple.
• Skylah Steban broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning and Brooke Bumer fired a five-hit shutout as playoff-bound Canon-McMillan defeated Baldwin 2-0 in Class 6A Section 1.
Steban’s double scored Emma Houk. Steban would score an insurance run on a Baldwin error.
The Big Macs finish at 6-10 in the section and are 7-11 overall.
• Madison Crump went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI, Taylor Walsh struck out nine and Chartiers Valley snapped Trinity’s 13-game winning streak by beating the Hillers 9-2 in a non-section game.
It was the first loss since March for Trinity (14-2).
Miranda Rinehart had two hits, including a double, for the Hillers.
• It took West Greene only six outs to finish off a 12-2 win over California in five innings. The Class A Section 2 game was the completion of a suspended contest from Tuesday.
West Greene led 9-2 when play was resumed Wednesday and the Pioneers scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning and held California scorless in the bottom of the frame.
Lexi Six had a triple and three RBI, and London Whipkey went 3-for-4 with three runs, three RBI and a double to lead West Greene (8-4, 11-7). Payton Gilbert pitched the final four innings to get the win. Emmaline Beazell had a double and two RBI.
Megan Hartley hit a double for California.
• Talia Ross fired a two-hitter and smacked one of Belle Vernon’s three home runs as the leopards defeated Connellsville 10-1 in a non-section game.
Ross struck out 10 and took a shutout into the seventh inning.
Belle Vernon (14-4) also received homers from Gracie Sokol and Maren Metikosh. The latter had three RBI.
• Skylar Lemansky homered and drove in five runs as Peters Township routed winless Keystone Oaks 20-9 in a non-section game.
Sami Bewick also homered, Emerson Gatten went 4-for-4 with four RBI and every player in the Indians’ lineup had at least one hit. PT improved its record to 6-10.
