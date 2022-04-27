Waynesburg’s bats were booming Wednesday as the Raiders pounded out 18 hits and rallied to beat Class 3A Section 3 leader South Allegheny 14-9.
The loss was the first in the section for South Allegheny (5-1, 8-2) and Waynesburg closed to within a half-game of first place at 5-2, 7-3.
Waynesburg trailed 8-7 entering the bottom of the fifth but the Raiders erupted for seven runs to forge a commanding 14-8 lead.
Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley paced Waynesburg at the plate with a home run and four RBI. Riley Hixenbaugh had a home run and three RBI, and Kylie Goodman went 4-for-5 with three doubles, including a tiebreaking two-run shot in the pivotal fifth inning.
Liley Rush had a double among her three hits, and Paige Jones and Hannah Wood each contributed three singles.
Waynesburg has a key home game Friday against Southmoreland (5-2, 7-2).
• Peyton Mermon hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth inning and Burgettstown defeated Carlynton 8-4 in Class 2A Section 1.
Carlynton had scored three runs in the fifth to pull into a 4-4 tie, but Mermon’s hit in the sixth gave Burgettstown (3-4, 6-6) its winning margin. The Blue Devils tacked on two more runs in the inning on an RBI single by Layla Sherman and Aubry Krivak’s run-scoring double.
Mermon finished the game with three RBI.
The win has Burgettstown sitting solidly in third place in the section while Carlynton dropped to 1-1 in section and overall.
• Defense and pitching took the day off as Mt. Lebanon won a Class 6A Section 1 slugfest over Canon-McMillan, 18-14.
Canon-McMillan (3-2, 3-4) led 7-4 early, fell behind 14-11 and then scored three times in the sixth inning to tie the score at 14-14. Mt. Lebanon (5-1, 7-3) won the game by scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth.
The teams combined for 28 hits and six errors. Olivia Buckiso led the Blue Devils with four hits and six RBI. Deidre Flaherty smacked two runs.
Canon-McMillan’s Morgan Doyle was 4-for-5 with a double. Olivia Ford drove in three runs.
• London Whipkey homered and drove in a pair as West Greene won 10-4 at Mapletown in Class A Section 2.
The win keeps West Greene perfect in the section at 7-0 and 7-3 overall.
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek had a triple and drove in a pair, and Katie Lampe went 3-for-5 with a double.
Meek struck out 15 but walked six.
Taylor Dusenberry had a double for Mapletown (2-3, 5-4).
• Lexi Snyder went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI, powering Beth-Center to a 12-6 win over host Washington in Class 2A Section 3.
The win keeps Beth-Center (2-5, 2-5) in the playoff race. Washington remains winless at 0-5, 0-6.
• Bethel Park scored in every inning en route to a 13-3 win over visiting Peters Township in Class 6A Section 1.
Sandra Soltes led an 11-hit attack for Bethel Park (5-1, 5-4) by going 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI.
Mia Falbo had two hits for PT (1-5, 4-7).
• Emma Augustine had a huge game for Yough as the Cougars rolled to a 20-2 five-inning win over Ringgold in Class 4A Section 2.
Augustine fired a three-hitter and struck out seven in the circle. At the plate, she went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI as Yough improved to 6-1 in section and 8-1 overall.
Dani Vecchio smacked a two-run homer for Ringgold (1-8, 2-10).
• Maren Metikosh went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple and five RBI, leading Belle Vernon to a 12-8 win over West Mifflin in Class 4A Section 2.
Abby Fabin doubled and drove in three for the Leopards, who are 4-3 in section and 6-4-1 overall. Winning pitcher Talia Ross struck out five and did not issue a walk. West Mifflin (6-4, 10-6) did hit three home runs, including one by losing pitcher Addie Hilligsberg.
• Avella was a 12-10 winner over Monessen in Class A Section 2.