Trinity won two games in a doubleheader with Western Beaver, taking both games in three innings, 17-2 and 18-0 in Class 5A Section 4 action Tuesday.
The Hillers (9-0, 13-1) advanced their streak of double-figure scoring to 10 straight. They have hit that mark in all 13 wins.
In Game 1, Alyssa Rager had two triples and scored three times. Regan Miller also tripled. Addison Agnew clubbed a three-run homer and Finley Hohn scored three times.
In Game 2, Ryleigh Hoy hit for the cycle, scored three times, and knocked in six runs. Hanna Suhoski also hit a three-run home run. Miller conributed four RBI.
Western Beaver fell to 0-8 and 0-8.
• Chartiers-Houston’s hitters continue to put up video game-like numbers.
The Bucs produced their sixth consecutive double-digit offensive output in a 15-0 win over Monessen in a three-inning non-section game.
The win moves C-H to 10-1 overall.
Ella Richey and Nicolette Kloes each belted a solo home run. Kaileigh Walton and winning pitcher Meadow Ferri each doubled and Emily Swarrow went 3-for-3 with three RBI.
Ferri scattered three singles and walked only one.
• Bentworth erased a three-run deficit by scoring five times in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held off a California comeback to edge the Trojans 9-8 Tuesday in a Class 2A Section 3.
It was the third consecutive win for Bentworth (4-4, 4-5). The Bearcats swept the series with California (1-4, 2-5). The Bearcats slipped past California 9-7 on Sunday and defeated Beth-Center 14-2.
Freshman Kayla O’Dell had a double and triple to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Freshman Kylie Glaze also tripled.
California, which led 7-2 in the third inning, had doubles by Kera Yurick and Jordyn Cruse.
After falling behind 9-7 in the messy sixth inning, California scored one run in the seventh and had the bases loaded when winning pitcher Willow Echols got a game-ending strikeout.
• Talia Ross fired a three-hit shutout and struck out 14, Ashley Joll drove in five runs, and Belle Vernon rolled to a 7-0 non-section win at Charleroi.
Belle Vernon led 3-0 through five innings and pulled away over the final two frames by scoring four more runs.
A triple by Joll, who went 3-for-4, was the lone extra-base hit by Belle Vernon (5-4-1).
Tyler Perok had a double for Charleroi (3-4).
• Alaina Whipkey homered and Anne Melle pitched a five-hitter as North Allegheny edged visiting Canon-McMillan 3-1 in a non-section game.
Melle struck out five and did not walk a batter as NA improved its record to 8-3.
Canon-McMillan (3-3) fell behind 1-0 in the first inning on a Melle RBI double. The Big Macs tied the score on an error in the third, but NA went ahead on Whipkey’s home run in the bottom of the third.
Olivia Ford had two of Canon-Mac’s five hits.