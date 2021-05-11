Trinity scored six runs over the final two innings Tuesday and hit six home runs as the Hillers rallied late for a 9-5 win at West Allegheny in Class 5A Section 4.
The six home runs are believed to be a Trinity single-game record.
Alyssa Rager led the Hillers (7-3, 8-4) with two home runs. West Allegheny led 4-3 entering the sixth inning but Rager led off with a home run and Kristina Bozek hit a solo homer to give Trinity a 5-4 lead.
Finley Hohn and Emma Morgan hit back-to-back homers in the seventh, and Rager added her second round-tripper in as many innings.
Addison Agnew homered in the third inning to give the Hillers an early 3-1 lead.
Angela Costa smacked two home runs for West Allegheny (8-2, 11-3).
• West Greene clinched at least a share of the Class A Section 2 championship with a 15-0 win in three innings over host Monessen.
The Pioneers (8-0, 12-2) scored seven runs in both the second and third innings, and winning pitcher Kiley Meek fired her second career no-hitter. Meek struck out five and walked only one.
Katie Lampe led the West Greene offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, triple and three RBI. Lexi Six was 2-for-2 with three RBI, and London Whipkey, Meek and Anna Durbin each smacked a double.
• Hanna Richey led off the top of the eighth inning with a game-winning solo homer as Chartiers-Houston knocked off Class 2A Section 1 leader Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6-5.
It was the first section loss for OLSH (9-1, 12-2). Chartiers-Houston (9-3, 12-5) has won six straight.
The Bucs 5-3 in the seventh inning on the strength of two home runs by winning pitcher Nicolette Kloes, who was 4-for-4 with four RBI. In the circle, Kloes tossed a seven-hitter and struck out 10.
OLSH forced extra innings with two runs in the seventh.
• Leena Henderson scored on Riley Jones’ single with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Charleroi a 5-4 victory over Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 3.
Beth-Center (2-9, 4-10) had tied the score at 4-4 with a run in the top of the seventh, but Henderson led off the bottom of the inning by reaching on an error and stealing both second and third, setting up Jones’ game-winning hit. Jones was 3-for-4 with three RBI and Henderson scored three runs. Sofia Celaschi had a double for the postseason-bound Cougars (6-3, 9-7).
Jennifer Zelenik had two doubles for B-C, including the game-tying hit in the seventh.
• Penn-Trafford scratched out two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge Canon-McMillan 2-0 in a non-section game.
Penn-Trafford (13-4) started the sixth with a walk and a double, then scored on a groundout and an error. Winning pitcher Mia Smith allowed one hit over four innings of relief.
C-M’s Lauren Duke allowed only four hits and two runs (one earned). She struck out seven.
• Tayler Vanata scored from third base on a bouncer back to the pitcher to give Mapletown a 4-3 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2-A game.
Taylor Dusenberry had two hits and an RBI and winning pitcher had a single, double and RBI. She also struck out 13 and walked one. Macee Cree doubled for the Maples (6-2, 8-4).
Losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske had a single and double for J-M (4-5, 5-7).
• Greensburg Central Catholic scored four runs in the fourth inning and went on to a 9-1 win over Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 2.
Emma Henry pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine for GCC (5-2, 8-3).
Jefferson-Morgan (4-5, 5-7) has clinched a playoff berth.
• Fort Cherry swept a Class 2A Section 1 doubleheader from Carlynton, 9-7 and 18-6.
Macy Roble had a big day the plate for the Rangers (7-4, 10-6), going 7-for-10 with seven runs and two triples. Annika Rinehart was 5-for-6 with a triple and five RBI in the nightcap and winning pitcher Adryonna Herbst went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in the second game.
Rinehart tripled in both games and Amy Alrutz doubled in each.
• Yough scored eight runs over the first three innings and went on to defeat Belle Vernon 9-1 in Class 4A Section 2.
Winning pitcher Emma Augustin struck out 10.
Lexi Daniels had a double as Belle Vernon (6-6, 9-9) fell back to the .500 mark.
• Playoff-bound Burgettstown swept a Class 2A Section 1 doubleheader Monday from Carlynton, 12-2 and 7-2.
Junior Aubry Krivak had a big day for the Blue Devils (9-3, 9-7). She was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out seven. At the plate, Krivak homered in each game.
Burgettstown’s Hayden Abott belted a triple in each game, and Madison Kozares had smacked a home run and triple in the second contest. Kaylin Caffardo tripled in the opened and Julia Jastrezbski was the winning pitcher in the nigthcap.