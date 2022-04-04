Trinity unleashed a 14-hit attack and rolled to a 16-3 win over host Moon in six innings Monday in Class 5A Section 4.
The Hillers (2-0, 6-1) led 8-3 before putting up eight runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Amber Morgan led the way for Trinity, going 4-for-4 with three RBI, a double and a stolen base. Hanna Suhoski also drove in three runs, Riley Hoy tripled, drove in two runs and scored four times, and Alyssa Rager had three hits including a double, and drove in two runs.
Winning pitcher taylor Dunn gave up three runs in the first inning but twirled shutout ball the rest of the way. She struck out eight.
• Beth-Center scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to tie, and the Bulldogs’ Chloe Byrne led off the eighth with an inside-the-park home run as Beth-Center went on to stunning 10-8 come-from-behind win at Bentworth in Class 2A Section 3.
Beth-Center (1-1, 1-1) trailed 7-1 in the third inning before chipping away at the deficit. The Bulldogs scored three times in the fifth to close to within 7-4. After Bentworth (1-1, 1-2) scored one run in the sixth, Beth-Center pushed across four runs in the seventh, including two on a single by Dori Ann Hoover, who was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI.
Alexis Snyder also doubled for the Bulldogs. Winning pitcher Gianna Peterson struck out 11 and held the Bearcats to one run over the final five innings.
Sydney Dinardo had a triple and Jaclyn Tatar doubled.
• Carmichaels scored seven runs in the third inning and went on to a 9-2 win over host Washington in Class 2A Section 3.
The Mikes move to 2-0 in the section and 4-1 overall.
Ali Jacobs led Carmichaels with a double and three RBI. Kaitlyn Waggett and Kariaa Rohrer also doubled, Sophia Zalar scored twice and Grace Brown drove in a pair of runs.
Winning pitcher Allie Miller struck out six.
Amari Oakley hit a two-run homer for Washington (0-2, 0-3).
• Paige McAvoy drove in five runs as Chartiers-Houston cruised to an 18-1 victory in four innings over host Fort Cherry in Class 2A Section 1.
McAvoy had a single in the Bucs’ 11-run first inning, a double in the third and a single in the fourth. She went 3-for-4. Nicolette Kloes had a double, triple and four RBI, Ella Richey doubled and scored four times, and Kaileigh Walton added a double as the Bucs improved to 1-0 in the section and 3-1 overall.
• Kendall Lemley fired a three-hit shutout as Waynesburg blanked host Brownsville, 6-0, in Class 3A Section 3.
The win was the second in as many section games for the Raiders, who produced a trio of two-run innings.
Lemley was in control throughout as she allowed only three singles and did not walk a batter. She struck out six and went 2-for-3 with a double.
Kylee Goodman had two hits, including a triple, and scored twice to pace the Raiders’ offense. Lily Rush added a double.
• Lexi Six went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBI to power West Greene to a 17-2 in over host Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 2.
Katie Lampe and winning pitcher Kiley Meek each drove in three runs for West Greene (1-0, 1-3). London Whipkey was 3-for-3 with two doubles. The Pioneers scored 11 runs in the third inning.
• Mapletown made the most of only six hits and defeated visiting Avella 19-3 in a four-inning Class A Section 2 game.
Mapletown (1-0, 3-0) benefited from 19 walks by Avella pitchers. Taylor Dusenberry did do plenty of damage at the plate for the Maples as she belted two doubles. Pitchers Devon Clark and Macie Cree combined on a five-hitter
Avella (0-1, 0-2) led 3-0 in the first inning. Katie Dryer tripled and Reilly Ullom had a double for the Eagles.
• Dana Marchisotto and Same Bewick each drove in two runs, Mia Falbo smacked a teiobreaking hit in the four inning and Peters Township edged Baldwin 7-5 in the Class 6A Section 1 opener.
Baldwin (0-1, 1-2) trailed 5-1 before scoring four times in the fourth. Falbo’s RBI single put PT (1-0, 3-2) back in front 6-5 and the Indians added an insurance run in the fifth.
Falbo was the winning pitcher in relief. Bewick and Amber Wilkes each doubled for PT.
• Two runs scored in the bottom of the seventh inning on an error to give South Fayette a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over Burgettstown in a non-section game.
Burgettstown (2-2) built a 4-0 lead through five innings then gave up two runs in the bottom of the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Stephanie Binek doubled twice and scored once for South Fayette (3-3). Rylee Rohbeck went 3-for-4 with a double and Charlotee Dziki went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run.
Layla Sherman had two hits and drove in two for the Blue Devils, Aubrey Krivak had two triples and an RBI, and Katie Smith had two hits and scored twice.
• Jensyn Hartman and Victoria Washinski each hit two-run homers, and Nicole Palmer struck out nine over six innings, as Frazier defeated Charleroi 11-2 in a Class 2A Section 3 game.
Delaney Warnick smacked a two-run triple in a three-run top of the first inning and Frazier (1-0, 3-0) never trailed.
Riley Jones had a triple for Charleroi.
• Elizabeth Forward scored five times in the sixth inning and defeated visiting Belle Vernon, 7-3, in Class 4A Section 2.
The Warriors (1-1, 4-1) led 2-0 before breaking the game open in the sixth. Belle Vernon (1-1, 2-2-1) did all of its scoring in the seventh.
The Leopards’ Maren Metikosh went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs.