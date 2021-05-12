Charleroi has made significant strides this season and the Cougars produced their best win of the season early Wednesday afternoon and in impressive fashion, scoring eight runs in the sixth inning to win at Carmichaels, 17-6, in Class 2A Section 3.
Riley Jones went 5-for-5 with a triple, two doubles, three runs and three RBI to lead the attack for Charleroi.
Winning pitcher Kylie Quigley struck out 10 and did not walk a batter. She went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Leena Henderson was 3-for-5 with a double and four runs, and Jocelyn Polonoli also was 3-for-5 with a double.
Grace Brown had a double for Carmichaels.
Charleroi then went to California and defeated the Trojans, 13-5, while Carmichaels got back on the winning track by defeating Beth-Center, 16-2.
Henderson went 2-for-5 with a home run, Jones had a double and Quigley pounded out three singles. Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi struck out eight as Charleroi improved to 8-3 in section and 11-7 overall.
Carmichaels led 5-2 in the fifth inning over B-C before scoring five times in the sixth and six times in the seventh.
Winning pitcher Emma Holaren struck out nine, belted two triples and drove in four for the Mikes (8-3, 11-7). Emma Hyatt had a double, two singles and four RBI, Mia Ranieri singled three times and Brown doubled again.
• Waynesburg finished in second place in Class 3A Section 3 after scoring five runs over the final two innings and defeating Southmoreland, 6-1.
The Raiders (7-3, 12-4) led 1-0 before scoring three times in the sixth and twice in the seventh.
Winning pitcher Meghan Braun scattered 10 hits but worked out of some tight spots as Southmoreland (4-4, 9-4) left nine runners on base. Braun did not issue a walk.
Kendall Lemley hit a home run and scored three times to top Waynesburg’s offense. Braun helped her cause with a double and single, and Paige Jones had two singles and a pair of RBI.
• Eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings pushed West Greene to a 9-2 win over Greensburg Central Catholic in a Section 2-A game.
Katie Lampe went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and London Whipkey doubled and drove in two for the Pioneers (9-0, 13-2), who clinched the section title with the win. Lexi Six also doubled and Kiley Meek picked up the win.
• Lexi Six went 3-for-3 with three RBI as West Greene knocked off Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A action.
It was the second game and win of the day for the Pioneers (10-0, 14-2), who finished as undefeated section champions.
Kiley Meek, who won her second game of the day, smacked a double. London Whipkey doubled and drove in a run. One of Jersey Wise’s two hits was a triple and Maddie McClure also tripled.
Cat Diamond had a double for J-M (4-6, 6-8).
• South Fayette used a 15-hit attack and a nine-run second inning to rout visiting Central Valley 14-1 in a non-section game.
Eight different players at had least one hit for South Fayette (12-6). Haley Nicholson led the way with a triple and three RBI, Abbey Girman tripled and drove in two, Lexie Vetter smacked a pair of doubles, and Delaney Homer and Aliya Schraeder doubled.
Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek allowed four hits and struck out five.
Central Valley is 9-8.
• Class 4A Section 2 champion Elizabeth Forward finished perfect in league play after a 19-0 win in five innings at Ringgold.
EF (12-0, 15-2) pounded out 20 hits and took advantage of 10 errors by Ringgold (1-11, 2-14). The Warriors hit five home runs.
• Class 3A Section 3 leader Mount Pleasant used an 11-run third inning to beat McGuffey 14-4 in five innings.
McGuffey (2-7, 4-8) led 3-2 before the big offensive outburst by the Vikings (8-1, 14-3).
Courtney Poulich led Mount Pleasant by going 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBI. The Vikings had seven extra-base hits.
• Greensburg Central Catholic swept a Class A Section 2 doubleheader from Mapletown, 10-0 in five innings and 8-2, at California University’s Lilley Field.
Emma Henry was the winning pitcher in both games, striking out 17. She had a triple in the first game and a home run in the second as GCC improved to 7-2 in section and 10-3 overall.
Mapletown (6-4, 8-6) was held to only four hits – all singles – over the two games.
• Our Lady of the Scared Heart wrapped up the Class 2A Section 1 outright title with an 8-5 win over host Fort Cherry.
OLSH (10-1, 13-2) forged a 5-1 lead through five innings, then had to fight off a late comeback by Fort Cherry (7-5, 10-7), which scored five times over the final two innings.
• North Hills outslugged host Peters Township 11-7 in a non-section game.
The difference was the first 3 1/2 innings, when North Hills (11-4) forged a 6-0 lead. The Indians had seven extra-base hits, including two home runs.
Sami Bewick had a big game for PT (1-13), smacking a home run and a triple. Lyndsey Mary and Lexi Ringer each contributed a double.