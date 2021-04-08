Aliya Schraeder scored on a sacrifice fly by Abbhey Girman in the bottom of the seventh inning to give South Fayette a 6-5 victory over Trinity on Thursday in a battle of unbeatens in Class 5A Section 4.
The win by South Fayette (2-0, 5-0) came after a big comeback by Trinity (0-1, 1-1) as the Hillers scored four times in the top of the seventh to tie the score at 5-5.
Schraeder started the bottom of the seventh with a single. Whitney Cole followed with a bunt single and Schreader moved to third on a flyout by Hanna Binke.
South Fayette scored five times in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. The Lions had three extra-base hits in the inning, including run-scoring doubles by Rylee Rohbeck and Hanna Binek, and an RBI-triple by Girman.
Trinity pulled even in the seventh. The first Hillers run scored on an error, then a two-run double by Kristina Bozek made it 5-4. A two-out double by Amber Morgan scored Bozek and tied the game.
Morgan went 3-for-4 with a triple and double. Alyssa Rager had a double for the Hillers.
Lexie Vetter was the winning pitcher in relief.
• Adryonna Herbst twirled a six-hitter and Fort Cherry used a three-run third inning to edge host Chartiers-Houston 5-4 in Class 2A Section 1.
The Rangers (2-0, 3-1) built a 4-1 lead after three innings and held off a late charge by C-H (1-2, 2-3). The Bucs trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, when they scored twice and had the tying run on third base when the game ended.
Herbst, Trista Fehl-Gariglio and Anika Rinehart each had a double for Fort Cherry. Bella Hess, Nicolette Kloes and Lexie Brodinch doubled for C-H.
• Waynesburg had a good start at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., as the Raiders defeated Empire (N.Y.) 12-2 in five innings.
Hannah Wood went 3-for-5 with home run, triple and five RBI. Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley tripled, doubled and had three RBI, and Ehralyn Eisiminger had a double and drove in three runs. Erin Fitch also doubled to back Lemley’s four-hit, seven-strikeout pitching.
• McKenna DeUnger hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the ninth inning as Charleroi rallied to beat McGuffey, 7-4.
Charleroi (2-3) forced extra innings on Jocelyn Polonoli’s run-scoring single in the seventh that made it 4-4. Polonoli went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI. Ella Sypolt tripled and Riley Jones doubled for the Cougars. Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi struck out 11.
McGuffey’s Clara Barr had a double.
• Taylor Eckles hit a grand slam, Grace Higgins and Olivia Ulam also homered and Canon-McMillan topped Latrobe 7-6 in non-section action.
Eckles’ grand slam in the sixth inning gave C-M a 7-4 lead. Latrobe scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Latrobe also hit three home runs.
Winning pitcher Brooke Perri struck out 11. Losing pitcher Jordan Tallman struck out 16 and hit a home run.