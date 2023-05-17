Rylee Rohbeck drove in two runs and scored one, freshman pitcher Emma Early struck out 13 and 12th-seeded South Fayette pulled off another stunner in the WPIAL Class 5A softball playoffs, knocking off fourth-seeded West Allegheny, 4-3, Wednesday at Boyce Mayview Park.
The Lions (12-9) defeated fifth-seeded North Hills in the first round. The win avenged a 14-2 loss to West Allegheny on April 27 and sends South Fayette into next week’s semifinals.
Rohbeck hit a two-run single that capped South Fayette’s three-run third inning that erased an early 2-0 advantage for West Allegheny (19-2).
The Lions pushed the lead to 4-2 in the fifth when Rohbeck tripled and scored on a single by Emma Smith.
West Allegheny closed to within 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth when losing pitcher Elly Vicari-Baker hit a one-out solo home run, but Early retired the Indians in order in the seventh to seal the victory.
• Amber Morgan went 4-for-5 and hit one of Trinity’s two home runs as the Hillers rolled to a 13-3 win in six innings over Latrobe in the Class 4A quarterfinals at West Mifflin.
The win sends Trinity (17-2) into the semifinals next week.
The Hillers wasted no time in taking control against Latrobe (15-4), scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. Morgan led off the inning with a solo home run to center field.
Madison Argo homered in the second inning. Addy Agnew and Mirranda Rinehart each hit a double.
Winning pitcher Taylor Dunn took a shutout into the fifth inning.
• Canon-McMillan’s seventh-inning comeback fell one run short as the Big Macs lost 8-7 to Norwin in a Class 6A first-round game.
Norwin (15-5) forged leads of 4-0 after three innings and 8-3 after six. Canon-McMillan (7-12) rallied in the seventh, scoring four times but left the potential tying run on first base. The Big Macs hit two home runs in the seventh, a two-run shot by Kiersten Williams and a two-run blast by Samantha Booher that made it a one-run game.
Norwin hit three home runs.
• Olivia Kolowitz pitched fourth-seeded Belle Vernon to a 2-1 victory over West Mifflin a Class 4A quarterfinal at Upper St. Clair.
Kolowitz twirled a three-hitter and struck out nine. Kolowitz also drove in a run, as did Lauren Van Divner, who had two of the Leopards’ seven hits.
Ana Zubovic had a triple and Gracie Sokol doubled for the winners.
Belle Vernon broke a 1-1 tie by scoring a run in the fifth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.