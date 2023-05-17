Softball stock image

Rylee Rohbeck drove in two runs and scored one, freshman pitcher Emma Early struck out 13 and 12th-seeded South Fayette pulled off another stunner in the WPIAL Class 5A softball playoffs, knocking off fourth-seeded West Allegheny, 4-3, Wednesday at Boyce Mayview Park.

The Lions (12-9) defeated fifth-seeded North Hills in the first round. The win avenged a 14-2 loss to West Allegheny on April 27 and sends South Fayette into next week’s semifinals.

