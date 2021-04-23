Hanna Binek drove in three runs and South Fayette held off a late charge by Chartiers-Houston to beat the Bucs 7-6 in a non-section game Friday.
South Fayette (9-3) led 7-2 before Chartiers-Houston (5-5) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh. The Bucs had the tying run in scoring position when the game ended.
Haley Nicholson tripled and Rylee Rohbeck doubled for South Fayette to back the winning pitching of Stephanie Binek.
Bella Hess tripled and Paige McAvoy had two doubles for C-H.
• Kendall Lemley fired a two-hit shutout and helped her cause with pair of doubles and four RBI as Waynesburg blanked host Carmichaels 12-0 in a non-section contest.
One day after scoring 11 runs against West Greene, Waynesburg (9-2) feasted on another county rival. The Raiders, who have won four straight, had a 12-hit attack and took advantage of six errors by the Mikes.
Lemley struck out seven and did not walk a batter as Carmichaels (7-5) was held to two singles and had its three-game winning streak snapped.
• Winning pitcher Kendra Franks twirled a three-hitter, smacked a home run, double and had four RBI as Brownsville defeated California 18-2 in five innings.
• Devan Clark pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Mapletown defeated Turkeyfoot 15-2 in a non-section game.
Turkeyfoot was able to score by taking advantage of four errors by Mapletown (6-2).
The Maples scored in every inning and had 12 hits, all singles. Macie Cree, Maddie Blaker, Kyleigh Smith and Danielle Clark each had two hits.