Seanna Riggle led off the top of the seventh inning with a tiebreaking inside-the-park home run, giving Chartiers-Houston a 6-5 win over Frazier in the WPIAL Class A third-place game Tuesday at West Mifflin High School.
Both teams had clinched berths in next week’s PIAA playoffs. Chartiers-Houston (14-6) will play District 10 champion Cambridge Springs in the first round Monday. Frazier (14-3) will play the District 6 champion.
Chartiers-Houston pitcher Meadow Ferri had a big game, striking out 14, tossing a six-hitter and driving in a run.
Lauren Rush also homered for the Bucs and finished with three RBI.
Chartiers-Houston led 5-1 in the fourth inning but Frazier battled back and scored four times in the fifth to tie the score at 5-5.
Riggle’s home run put the Bucs back on top and Ferri retired the Commodores in order in the seventh.
• Katie Armstrong pitched a four-hit shutout as Burrell defeated Waynesburg 3-0 in the WPIAL Class 3A third-place game at Gateway High School.
Both teams had clinched berths in the PIAA tournament. Waynesburg (16-5) will open play Monday against District 10 champion Jamestown.
Armstrong struck out 14 Waynesburg batters and did not issue a walk.
Burell scored one run in the second inning and two in the sixth.
Dani Stockdale had two of Waynesburg’s hits including a double.
• Bria Bosiljevac hit a tiebreaking solo home run and pitched a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts, powering Shaler to a 2-1 win over South Fayette in the WPIAL Class 5A third-place game at Gateway High School.
The win sends Shaler (19-1) into the PIAA playoffs while South Fayette has its season end with a 12-11 record.
South Fayette tied the score at 1-1 in the second inning when Liv Bonacci hit a home run.
Lions pitcher Emma Earley allowed only four hits to the top-seeded Titans. She walked three and struck out eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.