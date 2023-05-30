Softball stock image

Seanna Riggle led off the top of the seventh inning with a tiebreaking inside-the-park home run, giving Chartiers-Houston a 6-5 win over Frazier in the WPIAL Class A third-place game Tuesday at West Mifflin High School.

Both teams had clinched berths in next week’s PIAA playoffs. Chartiers-Houston (14-6) will play District 10 champion Cambridge Springs in the first round Monday. Frazier (14-3) will play the District 6 champion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In