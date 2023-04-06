Peters Township snapped a five-game losing streak by scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for an 11-6 win over Canon-McMillan in a non-section game Thursday.
Canon-McMillan (1-4) led 6-1 entering the pivotal half inning but seven of PT’s first eight batters in the sixth reached base safely. The Indians tied the score on a run-scoring single by Madison Renda and forged ahead on an RBI groundout by Madelyn Patton. The inning was capped by a three-run homer by Sami Bewick, who went 3-for-3 with a double and the home run.
