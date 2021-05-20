Ellwood City did all its scoring in two innings and upset third-seeded Waynesburg 7-4 Thursday in the WPIAL Class 3A softball playoffs at Montour High School.
Ellwood City (13-4) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After Waynesburg (12-5) tied the score, the Wolverines scored four times in the top of the fourth and held Waynesburg to a single run in the fifth inning the rest of the way.
The Raiders were hurt by four errors that led to three unearned runs for Ellwood City.
Winning pitcher Angie Nardone threw a six-hitter and helped her cause by hitting a double. Mollie Street capped the four-run fourth by smacking a two-run homer.
Kendall Lemley hit a solo home run in the second inning for Waynesburg. Kylee Goodman and Hannah Wood each had a double. Goodman was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Leechburg 9, Mapletown 3: Second-seeded Leechburg broke open a close game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Mapletown 9-3 in the Class A quarterfinals at Norwin.
Mapletown, coming off the first postseason win in program history, finishes the season with a 9-7 record. The Maples cut an early 5-0 deficit to 5-3 by scoring three runs in the fifth. Macee Cree belted a two-run double and a bunt by Riley Pekar scored another run.
Leechburg pitcher Emma Ritchie threw a six-hitter. The Blue Devils improved to 12-4.