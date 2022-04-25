Regan Miller belted two home runs and drove in six, powering Trinity to an 11-7 win over visiting Moon in a Class 5A Section 4 game Monday.
The win keep Trinity as the lone unbeaten in the section at 7-0, and 11-1 overall.
Moon (1-7, 1-8) made the game interesting for about a half-inning. The Tigers scored five times in the top of the fifth inning to cut Trinity’s lead to 7-6. In the bottom of the fifth, Miller smacked a two-run homer – her second of the game – and Amber Morgan added a run-scoring single and later scored on a sacrifice fly to push Trinity’s lead to 11-6.
Miller finished the game with three hits and three runs.
• The top of Waynesburg’s batting order was in perfect order as the Raiders rolled to a 14-4 six-inning win over host Mt. Pleasant in Class 3A Section 3.
Kylee Goodman, Paige Jones, Kendall Lemley, Hannah Wood and Lily Rush – the top five batters in the Raiders’ order – combined for 12 hits, nine runs and 10 RBI as Waynesburg improved to 4-2 in section and 6-3 overall.
Lemley, the winning pitcher, homered and went 3-for-4. Rush homered and drove in four, Woods was 3-for-4, Jones doubled and scored three times and Goodman doubled. Morgan Stephenson also had a double for the Raiders, who are tied for second place in the section.
• Chartiers-Houston wasted no time, scoring 12 runs in the first inning and going on to a 16-0 win over Fort Cherry in three innings in Class 2A Section 1.
Meadow Ferri threw a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and added a double at the plate. Ella Richey had a home run for the big hit for section-leading Chartiers-Houston (7-0, 9-1). Nicolette Kloes and Bella Hess doubled.
• Brooke Perri fired a two-hit shutout and Samantha Booher drove in four as Canon-McMillan beat Baldwin 10-0 in a five-inning Class 6A Section 1 game.
Perri struck out five and did not issue a walk as the Big Macs improved to 3-1 in section and 3-2 overall.
Booher, Aybriana Buswell and Olivia Ford doubled for C-M.
• Lexi Six went 2-for-2 with a home run, triple and three RBI as West Greene won 17-6 in six innings over host Monessen in Class A Section 2.
West Greene (6-0, 6-3) led 7-0 in the fourth inning, but Monessen (0-4, 0-5) scored two runs in the fourth and four in the sixth to close to within 7-6.
The Pioneers then erupted for 10 runs in the sixth inning.
London Whipkey and Olivia Kiger each had three hits for West Greene. Kiger drove in three runs. Anna Durbin and Katie Lampe tripled, and Ali Goodwin and Taylor Karvan doubled.
• Carmichaels scored four runs in the third inning and Sophia Zalar drove in two runs as Carmichaels overcame its own miscues to hold on and defeat Washington 7-6 in Class 2A Section 1.
The Mikes (4-1, 6-2) were held to five hits and committed an uncharacteristic six errors, but took advantage of 11 walks by Washington pitching.
Savannah Johnson homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs for Washington (0-4, 0-5).
• Morgan Bucci’s single scored Karlie Russell with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Ringgold rallied to beat Uniontown 8-7 in Class 4A Section 2.
Ringgold (2-6, 3-8) trailed 7-1 in the fifth inning as Uniontown (0-5, 0-5) forged the lead on the strength of four home runs. The Rams rallied, scoring two in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to force extra innings. Ringgold’s Cassie Kunkel hit a two-out, two-run single in the seventh to tie the score.
Kunkel also had a triple, as did Amy Peterson and Olivia Vecchio for the Rams. Peterson also doubled.
• Deirdre Flaherty hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning as Mt. Lebanon edged Peters Township 8-5 in Class 6A Section 1.
Flaherty hit two home runs and drove in four for Lebo (4-1, 6-3).
Sami Bewick had a big game for PT (1-4, 4-6), going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI.
• Maddie Cavenaugh filled up the statistics sheet in South Fayette’s 11-3 non-section win over Brashear.
Cavenaugh went 3-for-3 with three runs, three RBI, a home run and was the winning pitcher with five innings of relief.
Haley Nicholson had three hits, including two doubles, as the Lions improved their record to 6-7.
• Class 4A Section 2 co-leader Elizabeth Forward scored five runs in the fifth inning and went on to a 9-6 win over Belle Vernon.
Winning pitcher Shelby Telegdy went 4-for-5 to lead EF (5-1, 8-1).
Maren Metikosh and Lexi Daniels homered for Belle Vernon (3-3, 4-4-1). Mia Zubovic had a triple and Ashley Joll and Gracie Sokol doubled.
• Morgan O’Brien sparked a 15-hit attack with a double and four RBI as OLSH defeated Burgettstown, 16-1, in a five inning Class 2A game in Section 1.
Juliette Vybiral went 3-for-3, scored twice and knocked in two for OLSH (6-1, 6-1). Winning pitcher Justene Giles went 1-for-1, walked twice and knocked in two runs.
Aubry Krivak doubled in a run for Burgettstown (3-3, 5-6).