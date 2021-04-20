West Greene ran its winning streak to four games and remained perfect in Class A Section 2 with a 13-0 five-inning win over Jefferson-Morgan on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Kiley Meek had a big game, tossing a two-hit shutout in the circle and belting a home run and double at the plate. Meek drove in four runs.
London Whipkey, who is batting .568 for the season, also homered. Jersey Wise had a triple, and Katie Lampe and Taylor Karvan doubled. Lampe, Whipkey and Olivia Kiger each had three hits.
Jasmine Demaske doubled for J-M (2-2, 3-4).
• Chartiers-Houston scored at least two runs in every inning and rolled to a 16-1 win over host Carlynton in a five-inning Class 2A Section 1 game.
Winning pitcher Nicolette Kloes twirled a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and helped her cause by going 4-for-4 with a triple. Lexie Brodnik had a triple and Hannah Richey doubled. Bella Hess went 4-for-5 as the Bucs improved to 2-3 in section and 4-4 overall.
• Emma Holaren pitched another strong game and Carmichaels used two big innings to defeat Beth-Center 8-4 in a Class 2A Section 2.
The Mikes (3-1, 6-4), who have won four of five, scored five runs in the third inning and three more in the fifth. That was enough for Holaren, who threw a three-hitter and struck out 11.
Grace Brown’s double was the only extra-base hit for the Mikes. Madison Ellsworth drove in two runs.
• Taylor Dunn struck out five and allowed three hits, and Regan Miller hit a grand slam in a four-run fifth as Trinity shut down Upper St. Clair, 5-0, in a Section 4 game in Class 5A.
The grand slam was the first of the season for the Hillers (2-3, 3-3).
• Julia Jazstrezbski twirled a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts, Aubrey Krivax homered and Kaylan Cafardo drove in three runs as Burgettstown defeated Fort Cherry 10-1 in a battle for second place in Class 2A Section 1.
Burgettstown (4-1, 4-5), which has won three straight, pushed a run across in the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead, then scored six times in the fifth.
Krivax had a home run and a double, and Cafardo and Madison Kozares doubled to lead the Blue Devils at the plate.
Jazstrezbski gave up only one unearned run and three hits, two of which were doubles by Anika Rinehart and Kaylee Weinbrenner. Jazstrezbski did not issue a walk.
Fort Cherry dropped to .500 at 2-2 in the section and 4-4 overall.
• South Fayette dropped its third straight, losing 3-2 to Class 5A Section 4 leader Chartiers Valley.
All the scoring was done at opposite ends of the game. Chartiers Valley (5-0, 6-3) scored three unearned runs in the top fo the first inning and South Fayette (4-2, 7-3) tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Lions closed to within 3-2 on a run-scoring single by Hanna Binek and had the tying run in scoring position before winning pitcher Jenna Boneysteele’s sixth strikeout ended the game.
Madison Crump had a double for CV. Stephanie Binek doubled for South Fayette.
• Kylie Quigley fired a two-hit shutout as Charleroi blanked Bentworth 8-0 in Class 2A Section 3.
Quigley was dominant as she struck out 15 and did not issue a walk. She needed only 97 pitches to complete the shutout. Quigley helped her cause by hitting a double.
McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones tripled for Charleroi (4-2, 6-5). DeUnger went 3-for-4.
• Class 4A Section 2 leader Elizabeth Forward blanked Ringgold 10-0 in five innings, snapping the Rams’ two-game winning streak.
The Warriors (6-0, 8-2) led 2-0 before scoring six times in the third inning.
Winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese fired a one-hitter, did not walk a batter and struck out 13. A double by Karlie Russell was the lone hit by Ringgold (1-5, 2-7).
• West Mifflin moved into second place in Class 4A Section 2, ahead of Belle Vernon, by defeating the Leopards, 11-5.
Alyssa Schmidt and Aurora Rosso each drove in three runs for West Mifflin (4-1, 8-1) and Emily Buchleitner pitched a four-hitter. Lexi Daniels belted a home run and Ava Zubovic tripled for Belle Vernon (4-2, 7-4).