Softball stock image

McGuffey kept alive its hopes of finishing as high as second place in Class 3A Section 4 when it steamrolled Keystone Oaks, 11-0, in five innings Tuesday.

The Highlanders (5-4, 8-5) played double or nothing as six of their 14 hits were doubles. Katie Grimm was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs. Klover Haberthier was 3-for-3 with two doubles, Julia Barr, Caydence Jack and winning pitcher Makenna Crothers each had one double.

