Paige McAvoy went 4-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and three runs as Chartiers-Houston walloped OLSH 14-5 in a key Class 2A Section 4 game Wednesday.
Meadow Ferri went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBI for the Bucs (5-0, 7-1). Bella Hess and Ellen Richey went a combined 4-for-7 with three RBI and four runs. Richey had a triple and Nicolette Kloes had two doubles.
The Bucs have outscored their last three opponents by a combined score of 62-5 and last five by a combined 86-8.
Justene Giles and Cassidy Fabiano each had a home run for OLSH (3-1, 3-1).
• Rylee Rohbeck doubled, homered and drove in five runs to lead South Fayette to a 9-6 victory over Moon in Class 5A Section 4.
Haley Nicholson homered for the Lions (2-4, 5-5) and Sage Deramo knocked in a run and scored. Maddie Cavenaugh had two hits, including a double.
Olivia Logan went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two run and two RBI for Moon (0-5, 0-6).
• Amarah McCutchen hit a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored the winning run in Southmoreland’s 4-3 victory over Waynesburg in a Class 3A Section 3 game.
Waynesburg tied it in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Paige Jones.
Kylee Goodman had a solo home run among her three hits and Kendal Lemley singled in a run for Waynesburg (3-1, 5-2).
McCutchen had three hits and three RBI for the Scotties (3-1, 5-1). Taylor and Kaylee Dopplehauer each had a double.
• Mt. Lebanon scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally and defeat visiting Peters Township 11-8 in a Class 6A Section 1 game.
Mt. Lebanon trailed 6-0 in the second inning and 8-5 entering the bottom of the sixth. Samantha Phillips hit a two-run homer for the Blue Devils in the pivotal inning. Phillips finished the game with four RBI and Olivia Buckiso had a double and three RBI.
Amber Wilkes was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Peters Township. Skylar Lemansky and Mia Falbo also had doubles.
• Emma Henry fired a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and Greensburg Central catholic remained unbeaten in Class A Section 2 with a 17-1 win in five innings over host Jefferson-Morgan.
GCC (3-0, 6-2) is a half-game behind first-place West Greene in the section standings.
Jasmine Demaske belted a home run for Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-3).