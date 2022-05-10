Paige McAvoy hit a game-ending grand slam as Chartiers-Houston defeated visiting Valley 16-3 in six innings in a non-section contest Tuesday.
Chartiers-Houston got off to a slow start and trailed 3-1 in the third inning but erupting for consecutive four-run innings.
C-H’s Ella Richey went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBI. Bella Hess had three singles and scored four times. Nicolette Kloes also crossed the plate four times.
Winning pitcher Meadow Ferri struck out 10 as C-H improved its record to 15-2. Valley is 4-5.
• Ali Jacobs had four hits and drove in three runs, and Sophia Zalar also had four hits, including a triple, and scored four runs Carmichaels rolled over host Beth-Center 13-3 in a six-inning Class 2A Section 3 game.
Kendall Ellsworth doubled, singled and knocked in a pair of runs and Grace Brown and Karissa Rohrer both had two hits and two RBIs for Carmichaels (8-3, 10-4).
Winning pitcher Kaitlyn Waggett allowed three unearned runs on three hits and four walks with eight strikeouts.
Alexis Snyder had a single and two RBI for Beth-Center (3-9, 3-10) which also got a double and an RBI from DoriAnn Hoover and a double from Katilynn Signorini.
• Roxanne Painter and Julia Barr both doubled as McGuffey rallied to beat host Jefferson-Morgan 4-2 in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Makenna Crothers allowed six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts for McGuffey (3-8).
Jasmine Demaske had three hits, including a home run, for Jefferson-Morgan (6-6). Isabelle Bazzoli added a double.
McGuffey trailed 2-0 after three innings but scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to tie, then pushed across two in the sixth.
• Peters Township built an early four-run lead and went on to an 8-5 win over visiting Pine-Richland in a non-section game.
Skylar Lemansky had a double and Makenzie Morgan drove in three runs to back the winning pitching of Elena Tylka.
PT improved its record to 6-9.
• Burgettstown and Ringgold split a non-section doubleheader played on the Blue Devils’ field. Ringgold won 11-10 before Burgettstown bounced back to gain an 8-1 victory.
In the Ringgold win, the Rams (3-14) built an early 5-2 lead. Burgettstown (10-7) kept producing comebacks but could only draw to within one run of the Rams.
Emma Nolff and Peyton LaFlash each hit a pair of doubles for Ringgold, and winning pitcher Dani Vecchio and Olivia Vecchio had one double each.
Layla Sherman doubled for Burgettstown.
Sherman was the winning pitcher in the second game when Burgettstown scored eight runs in the second inning. Sherman and Madison Kozares each had a double.
• Delaney Warnick drove in six runs and Jensyn Hartman went 4-for-4 as Class 2A Section 3 champion Frazier defeated Bentworth, 12-2, in six innings.
Warnick was 3-for-5 with a home run. Hartman doubled twice and scored four runs.
Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer, who had been throwing shutout and no-hitters of late, settled for a five-hitter. Bentworth scored two runs in the third inning to pull to within 6-2. Jocelyn Babirad and Jaclyn Tatar each had a double for the Bearcats (4-9).
• Latrobe’s Jenna Tallman homered and drove in four runs as the Wildcats defeated Belle Vernon 11-0 in a five-inning non-section game.
Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh had a double, one of four hits by the Leopards (10-7-1).