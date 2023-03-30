Olivia Kolowitz fired a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts as Belle Vernon imrpoved to 2-0 in Class 4A Section 2 with a 7-0 win over Laurel Highlands on Thursday.
Kolowitz helped her cause with a home run. Mauren Metikosh had a double and drove in a pair of runs.
• Fort Cherry scored 11 runs in the fourth innings en route to a 14-2 victory in five innings over Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 3.
Winning pitcher Adryonna Herbst struck out eight and twirled a four-hitter. She also hit a double.
Mylee Johnson also had a double for FC (1-1, 1-1).
Ashley Metts fired a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts, leading Albert Gallatin to a 4-2 victory over Ringgold in Class 4A Section 2.
Mia Myers hit a solo home run for the Colonials (1-1, 1-1). Alexis Metts had a double.
The lone hit for Ringgold (0-2, 1-3) was a single by Cassi Kunkel.
• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning and defeated Bentworth, 13-2, in a Class 2A Section 3 contest.
Julietta Vybiral homered and drove in three and winning pitcher Justena Giles had a triple and scored twice for OLSH (2-0, 3-1).
Bentworth (1-1, 1-2) had seven hits but five of them went for extra bases. Jaclyn Tatar and Zoie McDonald each hit a triple, and Kyleigh Glaze, Sofia Gaussa and Sydney DiNardo each smacked a double.
• Sami Bewick belted two home runs for Peters Township, but Fox Chapel scored six runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 9-8 victory over the Indians in a non-section contest.
Bewick reached base four times, going 2-for-2 with a pair of walks.
• Alivia Lantzy fired a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts, smacked a home run and led defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Avonworth to a 9-1 win over South Fayette.
• Jefferson-Morgan unleashed a 14-hit attack and scored in eveny inning en route to a 19-6 victory over California in Class A Section 2.
The Rockets put up a pair of six-run innings that helped them even their section record at 1-1 and overall mark at 2-2.
Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin had a double and two singles, Addie Larkin tripled, Payton Farabee smacked a double and Karlee Crockard had three singles.
