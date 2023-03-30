Softball stock image

Olivia Kolowitz fired a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts as Belle Vernon imrpoved to 2-0 in Class 4A Section 2 with a 7-0 win over Laurel Highlands on Thursday.

Kolowitz helped her cause with a home run. Mauren Metikosh had a double and drove in a pair of runs.

