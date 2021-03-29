Softball stock image
Bella Hess went 4-for-4 with a triple and double and scored three times in Chartiers-Houston’s 7-3 victory over Charleroi in a non-section game Monday.

Nicolette Koll singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Bucs (1-0). Maddie Smith doubled, had an RBI and scored twice.

The bottom six of the C-H lineup went 1-for-17 with two RBI and eight strikeouts.

Sophia Celashi went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored. McKenna DeUnger doubled and scored for Charleroi (0-1).

• Belle Vernon scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to hold off Waynesburg 9-3 in a non-section game.

Talia Ross struck out nine and walked two for BV (2-1). Ashley Joll had three hits and three RBI and Grace Sokol had two hits and two RBI. Tara Callaway had a single and two RBI.

Erin Fitch had two hits and an RBI for Waynesburg (0-1).

• In a game with all the runs coming in the first inning, Yough downed Canon-McMillan, 2-1.

Kaylyn O’Dell hit a two-run homer for Yough (1-0).

Canon-McMillan scored a run in the first without benefit of a hit.

Brooke Perri struck out nine and allowed only five runs for the Big Macs. Her counterpart, Emma Augustine, struck out seven and allowed one unearned run.

• Abby Girman belted a three-run homer in the first inning and South Fayette went on to a 7-4 win over Avonworth.

Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek struck out five and Delaney Homer had a double and two RBI.

• Mt. Lebanon scored 11 runs in the top of the first and went on to a 20-4 win in three innings over Ringgold in non-section action.

Ashlee Selembo and Daniella Vecchio each hit a two-run homer for Ringgold (0-2).

• London Whipkey went 5-for-5 with two doubles and six RBI, powering West Greene to a 16-6 victory over Ringgold in five innings Saturday.

The Pioneers had 16 hits. Taylor Karvan was 4-for-4 with two doubles, and Jersey Wise went 2-for-4 with a double and five RBI. Wise and Lexi Six had doubles, backing the winning pitching of Kiley Meek.

