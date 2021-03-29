Bella Hess went 4-for-4 with a triple and double and scored three times in Chartiers-Houston’s 7-3 victory over Charleroi in a non-section game Monday.
Nicolette Koll singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Bucs (1-0). Maddie Smith doubled, had an RBI and scored twice.
The bottom six of the C-H lineup went 1-for-17 with two RBI and eight strikeouts.
Sophia Celashi went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored. McKenna DeUnger doubled and scored for Charleroi (0-1).
• Belle Vernon scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to hold off Waynesburg 9-3 in a non-section game.
Talia Ross struck out nine and walked two for BV (2-1). Ashley Joll had three hits and three RBI and Grace Sokol had two hits and two RBI. Tara Callaway had a single and two RBI.
Erin Fitch had two hits and an RBI for Waynesburg (0-1).
• In a game with all the runs coming in the first inning, Yough downed Canon-McMillan, 2-1.
Kaylyn O’Dell hit a two-run homer for Yough (1-0).
Canon-McMillan scored a run in the first without benefit of a hit.
Brooke Perri struck out nine and allowed only five runs for the Big Macs. Her counterpart, Emma Augustine, struck out seven and allowed one unearned run.
• Abby Girman belted a three-run homer in the first inning and South Fayette went on to a 7-4 win over Avonworth.
Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek struck out five and Delaney Homer had a double and two RBI.
• Mt. Lebanon scored 11 runs in the top of the first and went on to a 20-4 win in three innings over Ringgold in non-section action.
Ashlee Selembo and Daniella Vecchio each hit a two-run homer for Ringgold (0-2).
• London Whipkey went 5-for-5 with two doubles and six RBI, powering West Greene to a 16-6 victory over Ringgold in five innings Saturday.
The Pioneers had 16 hits. Taylor Karvan was 4-for-4 with two doubles, and Jersey Wise went 2-for-4 with a double and five RBI. Wise and Lexi Six had doubles, backing the winning pitching of Kiley Meek.