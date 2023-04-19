Fort Cherry scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning and won with three in the ninth as the Rangers knocked off Burgettstown 13-11 in Class 2A Section 3 on Wednesday.
The loss knocked Burgettstown (4-2, 7-4) out of what was a four-way tie for the section lead.
The Blue Devils led 6-2 entering the seventh inning but FC (3-4, 4-5) battled back and took a 10-6 lead. Burgettstown scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Heather Coughenour hit a three-run double in the ninth for FC. Winning pitcher Adryonna Herbst had a home run and Cadence Fehl-Gariglio doubled.
Layla Sherman hit two doubles and drove in four for Burgettstown. Peyton Mermon scored five runs and Julia Jastrzebski had a double.
• Talia Ross fired a five-inning no-hitter as Belle Vernon overpowered visiting Ringgold 12-0 in Class 4A Section 2.
Ross struck out 12 and did not walk a batter.
Belle Vernon (5-1, 8-3) had nine hits, including a double and two RBI each from Lauren VanDivner and Mia Zubovic.
• Zoie McDonald went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs, and teammate Sofia Gaussa was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and four runs, sparking Bentworth to a 17-2 four-inning win over Washington in Class 2A Section 3.
The win moves Bentworth (5-1, 5-3) into sole possession of first place in the section.
Winning pitcher Willow Eckels struck out eight.
• Carmichaels stayed undefeated with an 11-1 victory in six innings over Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 2.
The Mikes (7-0, 11-0) rode a two-hitter by Bailey Barnyak, who struck out 13 and did not issue a walk. Sophia Zalar hit a home run to lead the Mikes at the plate. Barnyak had a triple, and Ashton Batis and Kaitlyn Waggett each doubled.
• Class 3A Section 4 leader Waynesburg unleashed a 17-hit attack and defeated Seton LaSalle, 9-5.
Emma Zehner led the Raiders’ hit parade by going 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and scoring three times. Hannah Wood was 3-for-3 with a double, winning pitcher Kendall Lemley had three hits including a double and Abby Davis tripled.
The win keeps Waynesburg unbeaten in section play at 5-0. The Raiders are 8-2 overall.
• West Greene rolled to a 21-1 win in three innings at Avella in Class A Section 2.
The Pioneers improved to 4-2 in the section and 7-5 overall.
Winning pitcher Payton Gilbert struck out six. London Whipkey had a double and two RBI. Gilbert drove in three. Emmaline Beazell scored three runs. Lexi Six a double and drove in five runs. Ali Goodwin and Lilly Melodia each had a double, Emily Wise had two doubles and matched Six with five RBI.
• Kaylee Ward hit a solo home run, Caydence Jack drove in three runs and McGuffey overcame a slow start to defeat Keystone Oaks 7-4 in Class 3A Section 4.
The Highlanders (3-2, 6-3) trailed 4-0 in the third inning before scoring seven unanswered runs.
McGuffey’s Julia Barr was 3-for-4 and scored twice.
• Kirra Davis went 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI, powering Connellsville to a 10-3 win over visiting Peters Township in Class 5A Section 4.
Morgan Adams also homered for the Falcons (2-3, 2-7).
Makenzie Morgan homered for PT (1-4, 3-7).
• Katie Armstrong fired a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Burrell won 6-0 at South Fayette in non-section action.
• Norwin hit three home runs and used an eight-run sixth inning to beat Canon-McMillan 14-5 in Class 6A Section 1.
Norwin (8-1, 10-2), the section leader, had seven extra-base hits.
