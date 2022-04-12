Sami Bewick belted a two-run single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Peters Township a wild 10-9 victory over Upper St. Clair in a non-section game.
The contest was suspended Monday and resumed Tuesday afternoon.
USC (2-4) scored six times in the fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead. The Panthers led 8-5 entering the bottom of the seventh when PT (4-3) scored three times to force extra innings. Skylar Lemansky raced home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Olivia Donoghue to tie the score at 8-8.
In the eighth, USC forged a lead by scoring on a passed ball. Peters Township, however, loaded the bases with one out before Bewick’s game-winning hit to right field scored Madison Renda and Amberly Wilkes.
Winning pitcher Mia Falbo threw 4 1/3 innings of relief. Bewick had Dana Marchisotto each doubled for the Indians.
• Freshman pitcher Meadow Ferri threw a three-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, and Chartiers-Houston scored 20 runs in the first inning en route to a 29-0 victory over Aliquippa in Class 2A Section 1.
C-H is undefeated in section at 3-0 and is 5-1 overall.
Paige McAvoy went 3-for-4 with a home run, two triples, three runs and three RBI. Nicolette Kloes homered, doubled and drove in four, and freshman Ella Richey was 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBI and scored three times.
Emily Swarrow also was 3-for-4 with a game-high six RBI. Bella Hess doubled and drove in five and Kaileigh Walton smacked a double for the Bucs, who had 18 hits.
• Stephanie Binek threw a six-hit shutout, Emma Smith and Haley Nicholson combined for seven RBI and South Fayette defeated Western Beaver 10-0 in a six-inning Class 5A Section 4 game.
South Fayette (1-2, 4-3) gave Binek all the support she needed in the first inning when it scored three times. The Lions finished off the game with a six-run sixth.
Binek walked on and struck out eight.
Smith, Nicholson and Emma Smith each went 3-for-4. Smith hit two doubles and drove in four runs. Nicholson had three RBI, and Delaney Homer and Rylee Rohbeck each doubled.
• Mapletown made the most of only five hits and took advantage of nine Jefferson-Morgan errors to beat the Rockets 13-10 in Class A Section 2.
Mapletown (2-0, 3-0) used a pair of five-run innings to build an 11-3 lead in the fourth inning. Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-2) rallied and closed to within 11-9 after six frames before Mapletown scored two insurance runs in the seventh.
Taylor Dusenberry and winning pitcher Devan Clark each had a double for the Maples. Losing pitcher Brooklynne Snyder had three hits including two doubles. Karlee Crawford had three singles for the Rockets.
• Justena Giles twirled a six-hit shutout and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart scored three runs in the sixth inning to beat host Burgettstown 3-0 in Class 2A Section 1 game.
Giles walked two and struck out only two as OLSH improved to 3-0 both in section and overall. Burgettstown (0-1, 3-4) had plenty of baserunners but the Blue Devils couldn’t generate key hits.
OLSH scored on consecutive RBI singles and a sacrifice fly. In the bottom of the sixth, Burgettstown’s Layla Sherman led off with a double and the Blue Devils had runners on first and third with one out before Giles worked out of the jam with two popouts.
Burgettstown pitcher Julia Jastrzebski struck out 10 and issued only one walk.
• Nicole Palmer threw a five-inning perfect game as Frazier defeated visiting Beth-Center 14-0 in Class 2A Section 3.
Palmer struck out 12 of the 15 batters she faced and was backed by Frazier’s 15-hit attack as the Commodores improved to 3-0 in section and 4-0 overall.
Delaney Warnick hit a two-run homer and Jensyn Hartman smacked two doubles. Both players drove in four runs.
B-C is 1-2 both in section and overall.