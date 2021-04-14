Ehralyn Eisiminger went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and six RBI, powering Waynesburg to an 11-5 win over vsitiing South Allegheny in Class 3A Section 3.
Eisiminger had two of the nine extra-base hits by the raiders (2-0, 5-1), who took control early by scoring six runs in the first inning. Lilly Rush and Brooke Coss hit home runs, Paige Jones smacked two doubles, and Kyle Goodman, Kendall Lemley and Hannah Wood each had a double.
Pitchers Meghan Braun and Lemley combined on a six-hitter.
- Lexie Vetter threw a three-inning no-hitter and South Fayette belted five doubles in a 15-0 victory over winless Western Beaver in Class 5A Section 4.
The win keeps South Fayette (3-0, 6-0) atop the section and undefeated.
Vetter struck out four and issued only one walk. She also hit one of the Lions’ doubles. Delaney Horner, Haley Nicholson, Rylee Rohbeck and Aliya Schraeder also doubled, and Hannah Binek scored three runs.
- Nicole Palmer fired a four-hit shutout and struck out 10 as Frazier blanked host Carmichaels 2-0 in a battle for first place in Class 2A Section 3.
Frazier (3-0, 5-3) scored two runs in the third inning, the first coming on a triple by Madison Bednar. Carmichaels pitcher Emma Holaren tossed a five-hitter and struck out eight.
Madison Ellsworth had a double for Carmichaels (2-1, 4-4).
- McKenna DeUnger drove in four runs, Kylie Quigley struck out 10 and Charleroi belted eight extra-base hits in a 12-1 five-inning victory over Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 3.
Charleroi (2-2, 4-5) scored 11 of its runs in the first three innings, when DeUnger drove in all her runs. DeUnger went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles.
Leena Henderson homered for the Cougars, Riley Jones and Quigley tripled, and Jones and Faith Martin each doubled. Henderson and Jones finished with three hits apiece.
- Elizabeth Kubancek hit a two-run double with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Mt. Lebanon a 7-6 come-from-behind win over Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 1.
The Big Macs (0-1, 2-3) took a 6-3 lead by scoring four times in the fifth inning, the final two runs coming on a home run by Sophia Duke.
Deirdre Flaherty went 3-for-3 with a home run and double for Mt. Lebo (2-1, 6-3).
- Justena Giles threw a five-hitter and helped her cause by going 2-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBI as undefeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defeated visiting Fort Cherry 8-2 in a battle of the top two teams in Class 2A Section 1.
Giles came within one inning of shutout as Fort Cherry (2-1, 3-3) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning on a double by Macey Roble.
OLSH improved to 3-0 in section and 5-0 overall.
- Gracie Sokol had a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Belle Vernon rallied to beat Ringgold 6-5 in Class 4A Section 2.
Upset-minded Ringgold (0-4, 0-6) led 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh but the Leopards scored three times with two outs. Sophie Godzak drove in two runs to tie the game and set up Sokol’s heroics.
Godzak, Sokol, and Abby Fabin each had two RBI for the Leopards (2-1, 6-3). Ashley Joll had a double.
Danielle Vecchio doubled for Ringgold.
- West Greene did all its scoring in the first innings and defeated host Greensburg Central Catholic 4-1 in Class A Section 2.
After building the 4-0 lead, the Pioneers (2-0, 6-1) turned the game over to pitcher Kiley Meek, who scattered seven hits and struck out eight.
West Greene had nine hits, including a double by London Whipkey. Katie Lampe, Olivia Kiger, Taylor Karvan and Whipkey each had a run-scoring hit.