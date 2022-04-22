Sophia Celaschi fired a no-hitter and belted a home run to lead Charleroi to a 7-0 win over visiting Beth-Center on Friday in Class 2A Section 3.
Celaschi struck out 14 and walked only one as she faced the minimum 21 batters with the help of a caught stealing.
Charleroi (3-1, 3-3), which moved into a second-place with Carmichaels, scored three times in the second inning and Celaschi led off the fourth with a home run. McKenna DeUnger had a triple, and Riley Jones, Avery Pendo and Emma Stefancik each contributed a double. Pendo had two RBI, matching Celaschi.
• West Greene overcame a three-run first inning by host Greensburg Central Catholic to beat the Centurions 13-3 in six innings in a game matching the top two teams in Class A Section 2.
The Pioneers (5-0, 5-3) scored in every inning except the fourth and pounded out 16 hits. Leadoff hitter Katie Lampe led WG at the plate, going 4-for-5 with five RBI and three runs. London Whipkey, winning pitcher Kiley Meek and Olivia Kiger each had a double.
GCC fell to 3-1 in section and 6-3 overall. The Centurions had won five in a row.
• Nicole Palmer fired a one-hit shutout and Frazier scored three times in the fourth inning to beat visiting Carmichaels 3-0 in a pivotal game in Class 2A Section 3.
The win keeps Frazier undefeated at 5-0, 7-0. Carmichaels is 3-1 in section and 5-2 overall.
Palmer allowed only a single by Kaitlyn Rohrer. Palmer did not walk a batter and struck out 15. Emilia Bednar had a double for Frazier.
• Brooke Perri struck out 13 and Samantha Booher drove in a pair as Canon-McMillan defeated Baldwin 7-2 in Class 6A Section 1.
Perri scattered seven hits but walked only one as the Big Macs improved to 2-1 in section and 2-2 overall.
• Chartiers-Houston’s hitters keep scoring in bunches. The Bucs had 13 hits en route to an 11-1 win over Burgettstown in Class 2A Section 1.
It was the sixth time the Bucs (6-0, 8-1) have scored in double figures.
Bella Hess went 4-for-4 with a double and triple, Paige McAvoy belted a home run, Emily Swarrow tripled, and Nicolette Kloes, winning pitcher Meadow Ferri and Hannah Richey each doubled.
Layla Sherman and Aubry Krivak doubled for Burgettstown (2-3, 5-5).
• Mt. Pleasant pounded out 16 hits, including nine for extra bases, and defeated visiting McGuffey 12-2 in a six-inning Class 3A Section 3 game.
Ally Jones and Krista Brunson each homered for Mt. Pleasant (2-3, 3-6) and Kite Hutter had two doubles.
McGuffey (0-3, 0-3) had a double by Mackenzie Shrader.