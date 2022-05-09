Sofia Celaschi went 5-for-5 with a home run and triple, powering Charleroi to a 22-3 win in five innings over Washington in Class 2A Section 3 on Monday.
Charleroi (9-2, 9-5), which has clinched at least a tie for second place in the section, led 4-2 before scoring nine times in the third inning. The Cougars had 20 hits.
Riley Jones went 4-for-4, winning pitcher Emma Stefanick was 3-for-3 with a triple, Lenna Henderson tripled and Rece Eddy hit a pair of doubles.
Sierra Johnson and Savannah Johnson each had a double for Washington (1-10, 1-11).
• Waynesburg scored in every inning and cruised to a 10-0 five-inning victory over California in non-section play.
Kendall Lemley and Dani Stockdale combined on a four-hit shutout. Lemley also had a double, as did teammates Kylee Goodman and Ehralyn Eisiminger. Goodman went 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBI.
California’s Kera Urick had a double.
• Laney Lewis held Chartiers-Houston off the board in a 2-0 win for South Side Beaver in a non-section game.
Lewis walked three and struck out three as the Bucs saw their 12-game winning streak snapped. C-H left 10 runners on base.
Ella Richey had two doubles and a single for the Bucs (14-2). Kaileigh Walton had two singles.
Both pitchers were unscored upon until SSB (9-3) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth. Grace Woodling knocked in both runs with a single.
• A three-run third inning helped propel South Fayette to a 6-4 victory over Central Valley in a non-section game.
The game was marked by four home runs, two by each team.
Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek and Emma Smith each hit solo blasts for the Lions (9-8). Delaney Homer had two RBI.
Kylie Held and Nadia Ehle hit solo shots for CV (8-5).
• A five-run fifth erased a four-run deficit and pushed Carmichaels past Bentworth, 8-5, in a Class 2A Section 1 game.
Ali Jacobs had two doubles and a single for the Mikes (7-3, 9-4). Sophia Zalar had two hits and scored twice. Kaitlyn Waggert tripled and scored twice and Carlee Roberts scored twice. Macie Kraynak knocked in two runs.
Kyleigh Glaze doubled and Makenzie Aloe tripled, knocked in a run and scored twice for Bentworth (4-7, 5-10). Jaclyn Tatar knocked in two runs.
• Macee Cree hit and pitched Mapletown to a 12-2 victory in five innings over Beth-Center in a non-section game.
Cree allowed Beth-Center (3-9) four singles, walked none and struck out five. She also tripled, went 3-for-4, scored three times and had two RBI.
Devan Clark doubled a run in and Krista Wilson cracked a two-run home run for Mapletown (11-7).
• Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin tossed a six-hitter and Jefferson-Morgan defeated host Fort Cherry 4-1 in non-section action.
Larkin struck out three and did not walk a batter. J-M, which has clinched playoff berth in Class A, improves to 6-5.