Sofia Celaschi fired a three-hit shutout and McKenna DeUnger scored a pair of runs as Charleroi blanked visiting Carmichaels 4-0 in Class 2A Section 3 Thursday.
The win gives Charleroi (8-2, 8-5) sole possession of section place in the section. Carmichaels (6-3, 8-4) is in third place. The Cougars and Mikes play again today in Carmichaels.
Celaschi struck out 12 and issued only one walk.
Charleroi scored three runs in the second inning on a bases-loaded hit batsman, an RBI groundout and a run-scoring single by Rece Eddy.
Sophia Zalar had two of the three hits by Carmichaels.
• West Greene finished a perfect Class A Section 2 schedule with a 7-5 win over visiting Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Pioneers improved to 11-3 overall and won the section title outright with a 10-0 record.
Katie Lampe was 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Winning pitcher Kiley Meek had two hits, a sacrifice fly and two RBI. Olivia Kiger drove in 2 runs.
Taylor Karvan had a big RBI double in the third inning. Anna Durbin went 2-for-3 and an RBI. Durbin also made a stellar catch in the seventh inning.
GCC’s had a Bailey Kuhns had a three-run triple in the 6th.
West Greene led 7-5 before GCC scored four times in the sixth.
• Riley Hixenbaugh’s home run was one of Waynesburg’s six extra-base hits as the Raiders rolled to a 14-4 win in five innings over Albert Gallatin in non-section play.
Hixenbaugh went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI.
Hannah Woods was 3-for-3 with three doubles, and Kylee Goodman added a double, helping Waynesburg improve in 10-4.
• Brooke Boehmer hit a game-tying three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, and Mary Langston added an RBI double two batters later to give Mt. Lebanon a 9-8 come-from-behind win over host Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 1.
The win assures Lebo (7-1, 11-3) of at least a share of the section title.
Canon-McMillan (5-3, 5-5) led 8-5 after scoring six runs in the fifth inning, which included a three-run homer by Skylar Steban. The Big Macs’ Kiersten Williams smacked two solo home runs and Olivia Ford added a double.
Lebo’s Deirdre Flaherty hit two home runs.
• Class 4A Section 2 leader Elizabeth Forward scored five early runs and went on to a 7-0 home win over Ringgold.
The Warriors (10-1, 13-2) assured themselves of at least a share of the section title. EF led 5-0 after two innings.
Emma Nolff had two of the five hits by Ringgold (1-11, 2-13).
• Beth-Center scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 10-9 win over visiting Washington in Class 2A Section 3.
The win keeps the playoff hopes alive for Beth-Center (3-8, 3-8). The Bulldogs battled back from a 7-0 deficit in the third inning and 9-4 in the sixth.
Winning pitcher Gianna Petersen and Chloe Byrne each had hits that produced two runs for B-C in the sixth. The go-ahead run crossed home plate on a passed ball.
Kailtyn Cignorini had a double for B-C. Petersen and Olivia Montgomery had three-hit games.
Morgan Winters was 3-for-4 for Wash High (1-9, 1-10).
• Haley Nicholson doubled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give South Fayette a 5-4 victory over Moon in a Class 5A Section 4 game.
Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek drover in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the two-run second. The other run scored on an error. Nicholson added a triple for the Lions (4-7, 8-8),
Moon (3-9, 3-10) scored three runs in the top of the first. Olivia Logan went 3-for-4 and scored twice. Ava Karpa doubled in two runs in the first and Charlotte Chamber doubled in a run.
• Jefferson-Morgan erupted for six runs lat to take a 7-2 victory from Mapletown in a Class A Section 2 game.
Winning pitch Kayla Larkin struck out11 batters and hit a two-run home run for the Rockets (5-5, 5-5) and Jasmine Demaske doubled. Brooklynne Snyder and Danica Grainey each drove in two runs.
Taylor Dusenberry had two RBI for the Maples (5-5, 10-7). Both teams have earned a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.