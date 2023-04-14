Bailey Barnyak fired a no-hitter and Ali Jacobs hit a two-out RBI double in the third inning as Carmichaels stayed undefeated by edging host West Greene 1-0 Friday in Class A Section 2.
Carmichaels is 6-0 in section and 10-0 overall. West Greene is 3-2, 6-5.
Barnyak struck out eight, walked only one and retired 12 of the last 13 West Greene hitters.
Jacobs’ double scored Sophia Zalar, who was hit by a pitch and stole second base.
West Greene’s Peyton Gilbert struck out seven.
• Avery Pendo hit a tiebreaking two-run double, Sofia Celaschi struck out nine and Charleroi created a logjam at the top of Class 2A Section 3 with a 3-1 win at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
It was the first loss in section play for OLSH (4-1, 6-2), which shares first place with Burgettstown and Bentworth. Charleroi (3-1, 8-1) is a half-game behind.
OLSH took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but Charleroi tied the score in the fifth. An inning later, Pendo, the No. 9 hitter in Charleroi’s lineup, smacked a two-out double that scored Riley Jones and Celaschi to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead. It was the second double of the game by Pendo.
• Burgettstown broke open a close game with a seven-run fifth inning and went on to beat Washington 13-1 in a six-inning Class 2A Section 3 game.
The win moves Burgettstown (4-1, 7-3) into a three-way tie for first place in the section. The Blue Devils led Wash High (0-5, 0-6) by only 2-1 before scoring seven times in the fifth and adding four more in the sixth.
Winning pitcher Julia Jastrzebski fired a one-hitter. She struck out 13 and did not walk a batter.
Raya Sentipal was the only Burgettstown player with more than one RBI. Peyton Mermon tripled and Gracyn Murray and Emma McGregor each doubled.
• Hannah Wood went 3-for-3 with two home runs and Waynesburg broke open a tie game by scoring seven runs in the fifth inning en route to a 9-4 victory over McGuffey in Class 3A Section 4.
Waynesburg (4-0, 7-2) snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth on a two-run single by Dani Stockdale.
Abby Davis tripled and Gina Tedrow had a double for the Raiders. Winning pitcher Kendall Lemley struck out five.
McGuffey (2-2, 5-3) hit three home runs, one each by Julia Barr, Katie Henderson and Roxy Painter.
• Jefferson-Morgan took advantage of four late-game errors by Fort Cherry and rallied to beat the host Rangers 3-2 in non-section action.
Fort Cherry (3-4) scored two runs in the first inning and took a 2-0 lead into the fifth, when J-M (5-3) tied the game. The Rockets then scored the game-winner in the sixth when two of FC’s seven errors led to the run.
Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin threw a two-hitter. Fort Cherry’s Trista Fehl-Gariglio had a triple.
• Brooklyn Kemp threw a two-hitter and Upper St. Clair held off Peters Township 3-2 in Class 5A Section 4.
USC (2-2, 4-3) led 3-0 entering the top of the seventh inning. PT (1-3, 3-6) used a walk, single and error to score twice but the Indians couldn’t push across the tying run.
Kemp struck out seven and walked only one.
• South Fayette had a two-run lead heading into the bottom of the sixth before West Allegheny erupted for nine runs in a 13-7 victory in Class 5A Section 3.
The Lions’ Stephanie Binek hit a grand slam and knocked in five, and the Indians’ Savanna Benish connected for a grand slam.
Maddie Cavenaugh doubled for South Fayette (2-2, 5-5).
• Belle Vernon scored 14 runs in the third inning in a 16-0 triumph over Albert Gallatin in Class 4A Section 2.
The Leopards’ Ava Zubovic homered and drove in four runs. She also singled. Mia Zubovic doubled twice. Maren Metikosh tripled, singled and drove in two for Belle Vernon (4-1, 7-3).
• Greensburg Salem was too much for Ringgold in a 14-4 win in Class 4A Section 2.
The Rams’ Cadence Harding doubled and drove in three runs.
The Lions’ Gionnah Ruffner hit two home runs and doubled. She had four hits and RBI. Kaidence Thomas had three hits, including a double, and four RBI.
• Seneca Valley built a six-run lead in a 6-1 Class 6A Section 1 victory over Canon-McMillan.
The Big Macs’ Olivia Ford doubled and drove in a run for Canon-McMillan (2-4, 3-5).
