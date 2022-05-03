Carmichaels swept a Class 2A Section 3 doubleheader from California, 10-0 and 16-2, both in five innings Tuesday.
Carmichaels has a record of 6-2 in section and 8-3 overall.
In the 10-0, win, the Mikes’ Sophia Zalar went 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Kaitlyn Waggett also hit a triple and winning pitcher Allie Miller tossed a four-hit shutout.
Waggett had a double in 16-2 Carmichaels victory. She also pitched two scoreless innings. Megan Voithofer drove in four runs, Karissa Rohrer had three RBi and Grace Brown walked three times and scored three runs.
California, which is battling for the final playoff berth from the section, is 4-7 in the league and 5-8 overall.
• Sofia Celaschi fired her second shutout in as many days as Charleroi blanked Washington 14-0 in five innings in Class 2A Section 3.
The second game of the doubleheader was suspended in the third innign with Charleroi leading 6-0.
Celaschi threw a two-hitter, did not walk a batter and struck out 11. She had plenty of offensive support as Charleroi (6-2, 6-5) had 12 hits, including seven that went for extra bases.
Riley Jones and Madalynn Lancy each hit a home run, Mckenna DeUnger smacked a triple, Ella Sypolt hit two doubles, and Rece Eddy and Leena Henderson each contributed a double.
• West Greene’s Payton Gilbert threw her first career shutout, a two-hit blanking of Avella in the Pioneers’ 18-0 win in five innings in Class 2A Section 1.
The win was the ninth straight for section-leading West Greene (8-0, 9-3).
Gilbert struck out five and walked four. She allowed only two singles.
London Whipkey led the Pioneers’ hitters, going 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI. All of Whipkey’s RBI came in the first two innings, when West Greene forged a 14-0 lead.
Taylor Karvan had two hits, two RBI, two stolen bases and three runs. Katie Lampe walked four times, scored runs and had two RBI.
• Kendall Lemley tossed a two-hitter as Waynesburg blanked winless Brownsville 8-0 in Class 3A Section 3.
Lemley walked one and struck out two as the playoff-bound Raiders improved to 6-3 in section and 8-4 overall.
Waynesburg was held to six hits, all singles. Paige Jones walked twice and scored two runs.
• Olivia Kolowitz struck out a career-high 17 as Belle Vernon defeated Laurel Highlands 13-3 in Class 4A Section 2.
The loss eliminated LH (4-7, 4-8) from playoff contention while Belle Vernon improved to 8-3 in section and 10-5-1 overall.
Kolowitz helped her cause with a double and an RBI. Ashley Joll and Abby Fabin doubled and drove in two, and Lexi Daniels and Maren Metikosh each doubled.