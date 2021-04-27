Carmichaels remained in the hunt for the Class 2A Section 3 title with a 10-0 victory over California in six innings Tuesday.
The Mikes (6-1, 9-5) scored in every inning and had a 12-hit attack that wa sled by Mia Ranieri's three singles and Grace Brown's three RBI.
Winning pitcher Emma Holaren struck out 14 and scattered four hits by California (2-5, 3-9), which began the day in the final playoff spot in the section.
Carmichaels is a half-game behind section-leading Frazier.
• Annika Rinehart homered, tripled and drove in four runs as Fort Cherry won at Aliquippa 24-1 in three innings in Class 2A Section 1.
Fort Cherry moves above .500 in the section at 3-2 and 6-4 overall.
The Rangers' Macey Roble had two doubles and scored four times, Maddie Farner drove in four runs, Trista Fehl-Gariglio scored four times and winning pitcher Adryonna Herbst doubled.
• Sophia Duke went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBI as Canon-McMillan bombed Class 6A Section 1 rival Baldwin 18-0 in three innings.
Hailey Freeman had a double and four RBI, and Eli Kotar doubled and scored three times for the Big Macs (1-2, 4-5).
Pitchers Lauren Duke and Brooke Perri combined on a three-inning no-hitter against the Highlanders (1-2, 1-6).
• Avella used a pair of three-run innings to beat host Jefferson-Morgan 7-4 in Class A Section 2.
Winning pitcher Laurel Bongiorni twirled a five-hitter as Avella (1-5, 1-8) won its first game of the season. Three of the J-M hits were by losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske, who had a big game with a home run, triple and single. She struck out 11 and threw a six-hitter.
Maria Dire had three singles for the Eagles and Katie Dryer doubled. Payton Farabee doubled for J-M (3-3, 4-5).
• Seven different Chartiers-Houston players scored at least one run and Nicolette Kloes threw a two-hitter as the Bucs defeated host Monessen 11-0 in five innings in a non-section game.
Kaleigh Walton had a triple and three RBI for the Bucs (7-5). Bella Hess doubled and scored twice.
• Undefeated Bethel Park scored in each of the first six innings and topped visiting South Fayette 10-7.
The Black Hawks (10-0) had to overcome several deficits as they trailed 3-2 after two innings and 5-4 in the fourth. Bethel Park scored four times in the fourth to take control.
South Fayette (9-5) received a solo homer from Abbey Girman.