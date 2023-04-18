Pine-Richland had 15 runs, a nine-run inning and 16 hits Tuesday but the Rams didn’t have a win. That belonged to Canon-McMillan, which won the wild Class 6A Section 1 game by a 20-15 score Tuesday,
The game featured five home runs, 40 hits and 18 walks.
Canon-McMillan moved to 3-4 in the section and 4-5 overall. The Big Macs have won three of their last four. Pine-Richland fell to 2-6, 2-9.
The Big Macs had to come back from deficits of 11-9 and 15-13. Pine-Richland scored nine run in the third inning and led 15-13 in the fifth. The Big Macs grabbed a 16-15 lead on a two-run single by freshman Harley Tournay.
Canon-McMillan added four runs in the sixth, two on a triple by Morgan Doyle, who went 5-for-6 with four runs and two RBI.
Olivia Ford was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI, Tourney finished with four RBI and Kiersten Williams had a home run and four RBI.
