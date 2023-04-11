Brooke Bumer struck out eight and made a pair of two-run innings by Canon-McMillan enough for a 5-2 win over visiting Butler in Class 6A Section 1 Tuesday.
The Big Macs (1-3, 2-4) had 11 hits but needed a two-run sixth to pull out to a three-run lead. Olivia Ford, Hailey Swope and Skylah Steban all doubled for Canon-Mac.
Butler’s Lily Vicari hit a home run.
• Adryonna Herbst twirled a one-hitter and Heather Coughenour drove in four runs as Fort Cherry defeated Avella 10-3 in a non-section game.
The win moves FC (3-2) above the .500 mark. The Rangers led 3-2 before scoring three times in the fourth and four times in the fifth.
Cadence Fehl-Gariglio had a triple for FC and Kaylee Weinbrenner doubled. Fehl-Gariglio was 3-for-3 with two RBI.
Katie Dryer tripled for Avella (1-6).
• Cheyenne Piper fired a two-hit shutout and Ligonier Valley scratched out three late runs to beat Belle Vernon 3-0 in a non-section contest.
Piper struck out eight and walked only one. One of the two hits for Belle Vernon (6-3) was a double by Gracie Sokol.
Belle Vernon pitcher Talia Ross struck out nine and walked one.
Ligonier Valley (3-1) broke up a scoreless game with a run in the fifth and scored two insurance runs in the sixth.
