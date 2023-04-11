Softball stock image

Brooke Bumer struck out eight and made a pair of two-run innings by Canon-McMillan enough for a 5-2 win over visiting Butler in Class 6A Section 1 Tuesday.

The Big Macs (1-3, 2-4) had 11 hits but needed a two-run sixth to pull out to a three-run lead. Olivia Ford, Hailey Swope and Skylah Steban all doubled for Canon-Mac.

