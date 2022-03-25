Liz Sherman drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Burgettstown a 5-4 victory over Upper St. Clair in a season-opening game Friday in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Burgettstown led 4-1 after four innings before USC scored three times in the sixth to tie.
Winning pitcher Julia Jastrzebski had a big game as she tossed a seven-hitter and struck out 12. She did not walk a batter and helped the Blue Devils at the plate by hitting a double.
Aubrey Krivak tripled and drove in a run, and Sherman and Gracyn Murray each drove in two runs.
Sophia Pries homered and tripled for USC.
• Peters Township scored nine runs over the last two innings to defeat Keystone Oaks 16-12 in a slugfest.
PT trailed 9-7 after five innings but took the lead with a six-run sixth inning.
Samantha Bewick went 2-for-3 with two runs and five RBI to lead the Indians. Amberly Wilkes added a solo home run.
Elena Tylka was the winning pitcher in relief.
• Charleroi split a pair of games, beating Thomas Jefferson 16-1 in five innings and losing 4-3 to Yough.
The Cougars unleashed a 15-hit attack against TJ in a five-inning game.
Eight of the nine Cougars starters had at least one hit and Charleroi belted six extra-base hits, including triples by McKenna DeUnger and Elia Sypolt. Sofia Celaschi had a doubles and two singles, and Riley Jones, Madalynn Lancy and winning pitcher Emma Stefancik each smacked a double.
Stefancik scattered six hits and struck out eight. She walked only one.
Yough’s Adoria Walker hit a two-run walkoff homer to beat Charleroi.
The Cougars’ Avery Pendo went 3-for-4 with a home run and double. Jones had another double.
• Ringgold had 11 hits – 10 singles – and defeated California 15-4 in five innings.
Winning pitcher Dani Vecchio went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs and Karlie Russell had a double, the game’s only extra-base hit. Vecchio struck out seven.
• Allie Miller fired a three-inning no-hitter and struck out eight as Carmichaels blanked Monessen 15-0 in a three-inning game.
Miller issued only one walk.
Carmichaels had 10 hits, including a double by Ali Jacobs, who had three RBI and scored three runs. Grace Brown went 2-for-2 and scored three times.
• Chartiers-Houston scored the game’s first four runs and defeated South Allegheny 4-2 at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Leadoff Bella Hess was a catalyst for the Bucs as she went 3-for-4, scored two runs and stole two bases.
Hanna Richey and Ella Richey each drove in two runs.
Winning pitcher Meadow Ferri struck out eight while tossing a five-hitter.
• West Greene dropped its season opener 9-1 to Class 6A Souderton at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Katie Lampe went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Pioneers.
Abby Burns was the winning pitcher, striking out 10.
• South Fayette split a pair of games at the KSA Events in Orlando, Fla. The Lions lost a morning game to Chippewa 11-1 before bouncing back for a 12-2 win over Masters Academy.