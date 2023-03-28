Kyleigh Glaze scored three runs and drove in two others, leading Bentworth to a 15-3 win over Washington in a five-inning Class 2A Section 3 game Tuesday. It was the section opener for both teams.
Bentworth broke open a close game by scoring one run in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth.
Jaclyn Tartar doubled and drove in two runs, and Sofia Gaussa and Kayla Odell each had a double for the Bearcats.
- Riley Jones homered and doubled, Leena Henderson drove in three runs and Sofia Celaschi struck out 16 as Charleroi rolled to a 9-1 win over host Keystone Oaks in non-section action.
Celashi did not walk a batter and fired a five-hitter. She also smacked a double, part of the Cougars’ 12-hit attack.
Charleroi led 2-1 before scoring three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh.
- Burgettstown’s Julia Jastrzebski fired a one-hitter and KatieRose Smith and Gracyn Murray combined for seven RBI as Burgettstown cruised to a 14-1 win over Fort Cherry in a non-section contest.
Jastrzebski struck out four and allowed one unearned run as the Blue Devils improved their record to 3-0.
Peyston Mermon went 4-for-5 with two doubles, Layla Sherman doubled, Smith drove in four and Murray had three batted in.
- West Greene evened its record at 3-3 with a section-opening 15-0, five-inning win against Avella in a Section 2 game in Class 1A.
Payton Gilbert picked up the win, striking out 10 and walking three for WG (1-0, 3-3).
Katie Dryer doubled for the Eagles. Payton Gilbert went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. London Whipkey had a 3-for-4 day, with two RBI. Lexi Six was 2-for-4 and drove in four runs. Emmaline Beazell had a double for West Greene, and Ella Scott had a pinch-hit two-run homer in the fourth inning.
- Lauren VanDivner had three hits and drove in five runs to help Belle Vernon to an 11-0, five-inning victory over Ringgold in a Section 2 game in Class 4A.
Talia Ross allowed only one hit over five innings and struck out 11 for the Leopards (1-0, 4-1). Katie Sokol singled and knocked in two runs.
Ringgold fell to 0-1 in the section and 0-2 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.