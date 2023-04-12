Jacklyn Tatar homered, doubled and drove in five runs, sparking Bentworth to a 7-6 road win over Burgettstown in Class 2A Section 3 on Wednesday.
The win moved Bentworth to 3-1 in the section and 3-3 overall. It was the first section loss for Burgettstown (3-1, 6-3). Both teams trail first-place OLSH by one game in the standings.
Sofia Gaussa gave Bentworth a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh with an RBI double and Tatar followed with a two-run double that made it 7-3.
Burgettstown answered with a three-run bottom of the seventh and had runners on second and third with two outs but a line drive back to Bentworth pitcher Nora Lindley ended the game.
Lindley struck out seven and survived eight walks to get the win. She helped her cause by hitting a home run. Gaussa had two doubles, and Zoe McDonald and Kyleigh Glaze each doubled.
Burgettstown received three hits, including a double, from Layla Sherman.
• Sami Bewick went 4-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBI as Peters Township overcame a nine-run deficit and rallied for a wild 18-15 win over Bethel Park in a Class 5A Section 4 game.
Bethel Park (0-3, 1-6) led 14-5 in the fourth inning before Peters Township (1-1-2, 3-5) responded by scoring the game’s final 13 runs. The Indians scored four times in the fourth to pull to within 14-8, added five in the fifth to close to within 15-13 and won with a five-run sixth.
Bewick hit a three-run homer in the sixth to put PT up 16-15. That came one inning after she belted a grand slam that cut BP’s lead to 15-12.
Elena Tylka homered and drove in three runs for the Indians, who overcame 15 walks by its pitchers to win.
• Trinity stayed unbeaten in Class 5A Section 4 with a 2-0 win at Upper St. Clair, handing the panthers their first league setback.
The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when an error on a ball hit by the Hillers’ Kristina Bozaek went for an error, allowing Madison Argo and Ally Krenzelak to score the game’s only runs.
Winning pitcher Taylor Dunn fired a three-hitter. Each of USC’s hits were singles.
Trinity is 3-0 in section and 7-1 overall. The Hillers host Thomas Jefferson Friday with the winner taking sole possession of first place in the section.
• Kendall Ellsworth drove in four runs, including three on a bases-loaded triple, Bailey Barnyak twirled a one-hitter and Carmichaels stayed unbeaten with a 12-0 five-inning win over Avella in Class A Section 2.
Barnyak struck out 10 and allowed only a single to Laylyn Moore as the Mikes moved to 5-0 in section and 9-0 overall.
• A 13-run third inning sent Charleroi to a 17-2 win over visiting Washington in a Class 2A Section 3 game.
Leadoff hitter Leena Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI to lead the Cougars (2-1, 7-1) at the plate. Madalynn Lancy had a double and two RBI.
Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi struck out 11.
Amari Oakley and Morgan Winters each tripled for Wash High (0-4, 0-5).
• Kendall Lemley homered, doubled and pitched a complete game as Waynesburg used a pair of early three-run innings to beat South Park 7-1 in Class 3A Section 4.
The Raiders remain unbeaten in section (3-0) and are 6-2 overall. South Park fell to 2-1, 4-2.
Kayleigh Varner also homered and doubled for the Raiders. She had a team-leading three RBI.
• Canon-McMillan scored two runs on a two-out error in the sixth inning to break a tie and beat Baldwin 5-4 in Class 6A Section 1.
Winning pitcher Brooke Bumer scattered nine hits and stranded two Baldwin runners in scoring position in the seventh. Morgan Doyle led the Big Macs (2-3, 3-4) at the plate with two hits, a run and an RBI.
• Julia Munkittrick drove in three runs and Stephanie Binek pitched a four-hitter as South Fayette defeated Moon 9-4 in Class 5A Section 3.
• OLSH remained in first place in Class 2A Section 3 with a 14-3 win in five innings over Fort Cherry. The Chargers are 4-0 in the section and 6-1 overall.
• Winning pitcher Julie Cooper went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double to power Laurel Highlands to a 10-6 victory over Ringgold in Class 4A Section 2.
LH (2-3, 2-4), which has won two straight, forged an early 7-3 lead. Ringgold (0-4, 1-6) closed to within 7-6 but LH scored three times in the sixth, which included a solo homer by Cooper.
Cassi Kunkel and Cadence Harding tripled for Ringgold. Hailey Robertson and Alice Ramous doubled.
• Jefferson-Morgan outlasted Mapletown 14-13 in nine innings in Class A Section 2.
Peyton Farabee homered, doubled twice and had four hits for J-M. Winning pitcher Kayla Larkin and Ava Wood also had four-hit games. Karlee Crockard had two doubles.
Krista Wilson had four hits for Mapletown. Devan Clark struck out 10 over seven innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.