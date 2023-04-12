Softball stock image

Jacklyn Tatar homered, doubled and drove in five runs, sparking Bentworth to a 7-6 road win over Burgettstown in Class 2A Section 3 on Wednesday.

The win moved Bentworth to 3-1 in the section and 3-3 overall. It was the first section loss for Burgettstown (3-1, 6-3). Both teams trail first-place OLSH by one game in the standings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In