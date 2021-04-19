Abby Fabian’s walkoff hit in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday gave Belle Vernon a 3-2 win over Yough in Class 4A Section 2.
The win leaves the Leopards (4-1, 7-3) in second place behind section-leader Elizabeth Forward and Yough drops to third place.
Belle Vernon made the most of only six hits, including two by Lexi Daniels.
Yough had 11 hits, including a home run, triple and both RBI by Kaylyn Odelli.
• Bella Hess and Hannah Richey combined for four runs and seven RBI as Chartiers-Houston stopped visiting South Side Beaver in non-section action.
Hess went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI, and Richey had two hits, including a double, and drove in four. Maddie Smith belted a home run as the Bucs improved to 3-4 overall.
SSB (4-2) had six errors and walked 13 C-H batters.
• Emma Holaren fired a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts and Carmichaels used 13 singles to beat host Uniontown 9-4 in non-section play.
Each of the hits by Carmichaels (5-4) were singles but the Mikes had plenty of them. Sophia Zalar had three to lead the Mikes.
Holaren walked five and threw 151 pitches, but Carmichaels’ hitters staked her to an early 7-1 lead.
• Montour dealt South Fayette its second consecutive loss, 10-5, in a non-section game.
Abbey Girman had a big day at the plate for the Lions (7-2) in a losing cause as she tripled, doubled and drove in three runs.
• Nicole Palmer threw a two-hit shutout, Maria Felsher and Delaney Warnick combined for two home runs and nine RBI, and Frazier rolled to a 20-0 win in four innings over host California in Class 2A Section 3. Frazier is unbeaten in the section at 5-0 and 7-3 overall.
• Mary Smithnosky threw a five-hitter as Mt. Pleasant defeated McGuffey 11-1 in Class 3A Section 3.
• Ringgold unleashed a 22-hit attack and rolled to an 18-7 win over visiting Laurel Highlands in Class 4A Section 2.
Payton Laflash led the Rams (1-4, 2-6) at the plate by going 4-for-5 with a grand slam, two doubles and seven RBI. Karlie Russell was 4-for-4 with two doubles, Olivia Vecchio homered and Leah Jaquay doubled.
• Mapletown scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 10-5 victory Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 2.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 3-3) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning on Jasmine Demaske’s three-run home run.
Kiliegh Smith led the way for Mapletown (3-1, 4-2) with a single, double and three RBI.