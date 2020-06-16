Trinity High School girls basketball player Courtney Dahlquist recently received another Division I offer, from Coastal Carolina University in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Coastal Carolina is a member of the Sun Belt Conference and had a 25-4 record last season. The Chanticleers went 15-3 in conference play and were the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt tournament when the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dahlquist, a 6-1 post player who will be entering her senior year with the Hillers, had received a Division I offer from UMass Lowell and an offer from Indiana of the Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference before receiving one from Campbell University last month.
This past season, Dahlquist averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game for Trinity, which went 21-5 and advanced to the WPIAL Class 5A championship game and PIAA quarterfinals before the postseason was canceled.
The offer from Coastal Carolina was announced on Twitter by Dahlquist’s AAU team, the Western PA Bruins.
State Games players
Nine local baseball players were selected for the Prep Baseball Report’s Pennsylvania State Games that are being held this week at Showers Field in DuBois.
The activities, which began Monday and run through today, are prospect-type workouts and simulated games. More than 320 players were chosen.
The local players include three pitchers, Matthew Graeber of Canon-McMillan, Tyler Pitzer of South Fayette and Tyler Switalski of Waynesburg. Peters Township had four players, including shortstop Joey Bedillion, first baseman Michael Ciocco, catcher Jackson Natili and first baseman Wesley Parker. McGuffey shortstop Austin Beattie and Trinity outfielder Brent Kurtz also were selected.
Thrower Award
Willie Thrower had the perfect name for a quarterback, especially one who made history by becoming the first black to play the position in the NFL, with the Chicago Bears in 1953.
Thrower played in the WPIAL at New Kensington High School (now known as Valley) and was a member of Michigan State’s national championship team in 1952.
Beginning this fall, the top quarterback from schools in the WPIAL and Pittsburgh City League will receive the Willie Thrower Award.
A committee of 19 coaches, a steering committee and media members will determine the winner through voting. The quarterback who receives the most votes in each of the six classifications will be invited to a luncheon early next year when the winner will be announced.
As a member of the Bears, Thrower made history Oct. 18, 1953, when he broke the NFL’s color barrier for quarterbacks in a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Wrigley Field.
Thrower also played in the Canadian Football League. He died Feb. 20, 2002, at the age of 71.