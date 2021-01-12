In recent seasons, the Washington High School boys basketball team was known as one that played good defense but had trouble making shots and scoring points.
Against visiting Waynesburg on Tuesday night, scoring wasn’t a problem for the Little Prexies. In fact, they seemingly couldn’t miss in the first half.
Washington scored 64 points in the first half and cruised to a 93-43 victory in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
The Little Prexies (2-0, 2-0) led 30-10 after one quarter and 64-27 at halftime.
Tayshwn Levy led the way by scoring 24 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. Davoun Fuse and freshman Ruben Gordon followed with 16 points each and Brandon Patterson had 14. All four players who scored in double figures are underclassmen.
Chase Henkins had a big game for Waynesburg (0-1, 1-2), scoring 22 points.
Chartiers-Houston 62, Burgetstown 48: Austin Arnold scored 22 points – 14 in the final quarter – as Chartiers-Houston downed Burgetsttown 62-48 in a Class 2A Section 2 game.
Ahlijah Vaden scored 17 points for Chartiers-Houston (1-0, 1-1). The Bucs made 9 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, outscoring Burgettstown 25-17.
Caleb Harris had 18 points for Burgettstown (0-1, 0-2).
Monessen 66, Bentworth 22: Monessen took control early and cruised to a 66-22 victory over visiting Bentworth in Class 2A Section 4.
It was the section opener for Monessen (1-0, 1-1). Bentworth has lost both of its games, each a section contest.
Monessen raced to a 22-4 lead after one quarter and increased the advantage to 45-11 at halftime.
Kiantae Robinson led a balanced Monessen attack with 13 points and Kody Kuhns had 10. Landon Urcho had more than half of Bentworth’s points, finishing with 12.
Carlynton 49, Fort Cherry 42:Carlynton broke open a close game with 14-9 run in the fourth quarter to grab a 49-42 victory over Fort Cherry in a Section 2-AA game.
Austin Milliner scored 14 points for the Cougars (1-0, 1-0) and Khalil Kerr added 13 points.
Maddox Truschel scored 11 points and Derek Errett added 10 points for Fort Cherry (1-1, 2-1).
Frazier 74, Jefferson-Morgan 50: Owner Newcomer and Colton Arison combined for 43 points as Frazier defeated host Jefferson-Morgan 74-50 in Class 2A Section 4.
Frazier (2-0, 2-1) led by only 34-24 at halftime but scored 40 second-half points.
Newcomer scored a game-high 26 points, Arison finished with 17 and Luke Santo chipped in with 12.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 1-2) also put three players in double figures led by Taj Jacobs with 15 points. Joshua Wise finished with 11 points and Mikal Stacey had 10.
In other games: Charleroi picked up a road win Class 3A Section 4, topping McGuffey, 55-51. Peters Township lost its Class 6A Section 2 opener at Mt. Lebanon, 63-43. No game details were made available.
Girls results
Burgettstown 40, Chartiers-Houston 38, OT: Avery Havelka’s steal and layup with 36 seconds left in overtime gave Burgettstown a thrilling 40-38 victory over host Chartiers-Houston in a Class 2A Section 3 game.
Burgettstown (2-0, 3-0) trailed 36-33 with less than 20 seconds remaining in regulation, after a pair of free throws by Chartiers-Houston (0-1, 0-1). The Blue Devils, however, forced overtime when sophomore Jill Frazier made a long three-pointer with seven seconds to play.
There were only six points scored in the overtime and Havelka’s basket broke a 38-38 tie.
Freshman Kaitlyn Nease paced Burgettstown with 12 points and helepd the Blue Devils overcome a 24-21 halftime deficit.
Zamierah Edwards tallied a game-high 14 points for Chartiers-Houston.
Belle Vernon 64, Laurel Highlands 24:Belle Vernon outscored visiting Laurel Highlands by a 30-0 margin in the second quarter and went on to a 64-24 victory in a non-section game, giving new Leopards head coach Kaitlyn Slagus her first career victory.
Belle Vernon (1-1) led 15-10 after the first quarter, then the pivotal second quarter gave the Leopards a commanding 45-10 halftime advantage.
Viva Kreis led Belle Vernon with 19 points, all coming in the first half. Grace Henderson followed with 13 points and was 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. Presleigh Colditz scored 10 points.
Adrianna Griffith paced LH (0-3) with 10 points.
Beth-Center 37, Bentworth 33: Julia Ogrodowski scored 14 points and Beth-center won its second game in as many contest, edging host Bentworth 37-33 in a non-section contest.
The game was close throughout as Beth-Center led 15-12 at halftime and 24-20 after three quarters.
Ogrodowski’s game-high scoring was supported by 10 points from the Bulldogs’ Anna Sloan.
Amber Sallee led Bentworth (0-2) with 12 points.