The Washington boys basketball team moved closer to the Class 3A Section 4 title and extended its winning streak to double figures Friday night with a 54-48 victory over McGuffey on the Highlanders’ home court.
Washington improved to 7-0 in the section and 12-2 overall. The Prexies have won 10 straight.
Wash High already had a 20-point victory over McGuffey (4-3, 10-7) but this rematch was much closer.
McGuffey forged a 9-2 lead in the first quarter before Wash High used an 8-0 run to take its first lead. A three-pointer by McGuffey at the buzzer gave the Highlanders an 11-10 lead after one quarter.
Wash High scored the first five points of the second quarter to regain the lead and took a 21-19 advantage into halftime.
Brayce Patterson, who led Wash High in scoring with 13 points, tossed in nine points in the third quarter as the Prexies pushed their lead to as many as 11 in the period. McGuffey, however, quickly got back in the game by making three consecutive three-point shots – two by Aydan Cunningham – and closed to within 39-33 at the end of the quarter.
Wash High generated enough offense and made just enough free throws in the fourth quarter to keep McGuffey at bay, although the Highlanders’ Grayson Wallace scored all 12 of his points over the final eight minutes.
Wash High allowed McGuffey to stay within striking distance by making only four of 16 free throws in the second half and eight of 22 in the game.
Zxavian Willis scored 13 points for the Prexies and Ruben Gordon tallied 10.
Jantzen Durbin scored 11 for McGuffey.
Peters Township 60, Mt. Lebanon 56: Peters Township picked up an impressive win, doing so on the road and in come-from-behind fashion.
The Indians knocked off Class 6A Section 2 leader Mt. Lebanon, 60-56, in a non-section game played on the Blue Devils’ home court.
Mt. Lebanon (10-5) had its six-game winning streak snapped. The Blue Devils led 36-22 at halftime before Peters Township (12-3) mounted a charge in the second half to win its fifth straight.
The Indians outscored Lebo 18-9 in the third quarter to pull to within 45-40, then won the game with a 20-11 edge over the final eight minutes.
Brendan McCullough led three PT players in double figures with 17 points. Jake Ziegler and Jack Dunbar each had 14.
Tanner Donati, with 16 points, was the leading score for Lebo, which was held to 20 second-half points.
Chartiers-Houston 71, Burgettstown 64, OT: Justus Buckingham scored six of his 16 points in overtime, powering Chartiers-Houston to a 71-64 win over host Burgettstown in a pivotal Class 2A Section 4 game.
Burgettstown’s Carson Tkalcevic made a three-point field goal with eight seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 59-59. Chartiers-Houston made eight of nine free throws in the extra session, including Buckingham’s 4-for-4, to outscore Burgettstown 12-5.
Cole Pawich matched Buckingham with 16 points for the Bucs, who led 28-18 at halftime. Jake Mele scored 14 points and Manny Ntumngia had 10.
The Bucs (12-4 overall) improved to 6-1 in the section. Burgettstown slipped to 4-3 in the section and 5-8 overall.
The Blue Devils were led by Zack Schrockman’s game-high 23 points. Caleb Russell added 16.
Fort Cherry 90, Beth-Center 30: Another fast start by Fort Cherry overwhelmed another opponent.
Fort Cherry scored 30 first-quarter points and 58 in the first half en route to a 90-30 victory over host Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 4.
The win keep Fort Cherry along and atop the section at 7-0 and 14-2 overall. The Rangers have won 12 in a row.
Owen Norman again led the way for Fort Cherry with 26 points. he led four Rangers in double figures. Shane Cornali tossed in 16 points, Evan Pond dropped in 13 and Adam Wolfe had 10.
Jason Zellie led Beth-Center (0-7, 1-14) with 12 points.
Carmichaels 63, West Greene 52: Tyler Richmond scored 25 points and made six of Carmichaels’ 13 three-point field goals as the Mikes won at West Greene 63-52 in non-section play.
Carmichaels (9-7) led 23-12 after one quarter before West Greene, behind Lane Allison’s team-high 25 points, rallied and took a 35-34 lead into halftime. Carmichaels led 47-45 after three quarters before holding West Greene to seven points in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Ayden Adamson scored 15 points for the Mikes and Liam Lohr had 10.
Kaden Shields dropped in 10 points for West Greene (2-13).
Gateway 53, Belle Vernon 49: Gateway overtook Belle Vernon in the fourth quarter and came away with a 53-49 victory in a non-section game.
Belle Vernon had a 37-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter but Gateway (11-3) outscored Belle Vernon, 19-12 for the winning margin.
Zion Moore led Belle Vernon (7-7) with 20 points and Alonzo Wade had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Jaydan Carr and MJ Stevenson each scored 16 points for Gateway.
Bentworth 59, Frazier 46: Bentworth broke free of Frazier, outscoring the Commodores, 25-15, in the fourth quarter for a 59-46 victory in a Class 2A game in Section 4.
Landon Urcho led all scorers with 30 points for Bentworth (4-3, 10-5), which has won three in a row.
Keyshaun Thompson and Brennen Stewart each scored 18 points for Frazier (1-6, 2-14), which snapped a 10-game losing streak earlier this week.
Charleroi 68, Waynesburg 40: Ben Shields scored 18 points, powering Charleroi to a 68-40 home-court victory over Waynesburg in Class 3A Section 4.
Charleroi moves closer to the .500 mark in the section at 3-4. The Cougars are 7-9 overall.
The Cougars control play from the start, leading 24-9 after one quarter and 40-16 at halftime.
Bryce Large scored 10 points for Charleroi. Shields scored 10 of his points in the third quarter.
Waynesburg (0-7, 2-14) was led by Alex VanSickle’s 13 points. Dane Woods had 12.
West Allegheny 51, Canon-McMillan 47: West Allegheny outscored Canon-McMillan 13-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 51-47 victory over the Big macs in a non-section contest.
Canon-McMillan (3-12) led 39-38 after three quarters before the Indians, who were led by Tyler Blatz’s 18 points, won the game in the fourth period. Brandon Bell scored 16 points for WA (8-9) and Justin Manns had 10.
Canon-McMillan received 14 points apiece from Eamon O’Donoghue and Evan Morris.
In other games: South Fayette won at Avonworth 47-44 in a non-section contest and Chartiers Valley edged visiting Trinity 54-44 in a non-section game.
Girls results
Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59: Eden Williamson led four Trinity players in double figures with 22 points and the Hillers picked up a quality win by defeating Chartiers Valley 79-59 in non-section play.
Kristina Bozek fired in 20 points, which included five three-point field goals, for the Hillers, who improved to 9-5. Macie Justice scored 12 points and Sam Horne added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Emma Reynolds paced CV (7-6) with 20 points. Chloe Williams followed with 16 and Ella Cupka Isala Osbey had 10. All of the Colts' 59 points came from four players.
After the first quarter ended tied 15-15, Trinity broke away by outscoring CV for a 35-19 halftime lead. The Hillers stretched the lead in the remaining quarters.
Mt. Lebanon 59, Canon-McMillan 33: Mt. Lebanon moved to within a half-game of first place in Class 6A Section 2 with a 59-33 victory on the Big Macs’ home court.
Mt. Lebanon (6-1, 12-4) outscored C-M in every period, leading 19-6, 28-11 and 40-20 at the quarter stops.
No players in the game scored in double figures.
West Greene 61, Carmichaels 43: Three players reached double figures to help West Greene dump Carmichaels 61-43 in a Class 1A, Section 2 game.
Lexi Six led the way with 16 points, Taylor Karvan poured in 14 points and Kasie Meek added 11 for the Pioneers (5-0, 9-5), who broke open the game with a 21-11 run in the third quarter.
Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 26 points for the Mikes (3-3, 5-11). who trailed 25-20 at halftime.
