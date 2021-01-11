Clara Paige Miller scored a game-high 21 points and Waynesburg remained undefeated with a 67-45 victory over host Washington in the Class 3A Section 2 opener Monday night.
Waynesburg (1-0, 3-0) led 32-21 at halftime, then broke the game open by scoring 25 points in the third quarter.
Miller had six field gols and was 9-for-15 at the free-throw line
Kaley Rohanna scored 16 points for the Raiders and Josie Horne gave Waynesburg a third player in double figures by scoring 13 points.
Sam Maurer paced Washington (0-1, 1-1) with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Cass Lewis led the Little Prexies in scoring with 11 points.
McGuffey 50, Charleroi 47: Abby Donnelly led a balanced McGuffey attack with 14 points and the Highlanders won their second game since the restart of the season, 50-47, over Charleroi in a Class 3A Section 2 contest.
Keira Nicolella added 13 points for McGuffey (2-0, 2-1), which overcame a 28-25 halftime deficit. The Highlanders cut the deficit to single point by the end of the third quarter and outscored the Cougars 13-9 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Bella Carrota scored a game-high 19 points for Charleroi (0-1, 1-2). McKenna DeUnger also reached double figures with 11 points.
Trinity 56, Bethel Park 41: Courtney Dahlquist scored a game-high 29 points and Trinity used a big second half to pull away for a 56-41 victory over Bethel Park in a non-section game at Hiller Hall.
Trinity (3-0) led 26-24 at halftime but broke open the game by outscoring Bethel Park (0-1), last year’s WPIAL runner-up in Class 6A, by a 20-9 margin in the pivotal third quarter.
No other scoring or game details were made available.
South Fayette 59, West Mifflin 36: Maddie Webber led four South Fayette players in double figures with 18 points and the Lions made eight three-point field goals en route to a 59-36 victory over host West Mifflin in non-section play.
Giuliana Gaetano scored 14 points and made four of South Fayette’s three-pointers. Jessica Stabile tossed in 12 points and Ava Leroux had 11 for the Lions (2-0), who forged a 12-point halftime lead.
Lauren Yuhas paced West Mifflin (0-1) with 17 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 50, Geibel Catholic 10: Jefferson-Morgan picked up its first victory of the season by overwhelming visiting Geibel Catholic 50-10 in a Class A Section 2 game.
Savannah Clark led a balanced Jefferson-Morgan attack, tossing in 11 points. Kayla Larkin and Catherine Diamond each tallied 10 for the Rockets (1-0, 1-2).
It was the season opener for Geibel.
Canon-McMillan 37, Hempfield 36: Stellanie Loutsion scored 14 points and Kelsey Wandera made the tying and game-winning free throws in the closing seconds as Canon-McMillan edged Hempfield 37-36 in Class 6A Section 2.
Canon-McMillan is 1-1 in the section and overall. It was the season opener for Hempfield. No other game details were made available.
Carlynton 45, Fort Cherry 43: A missed layup with three seconds remaining to play allowed Carlynton to come away with a 45-43 victory over Fort Cherry in a Section 3-AA game.
Kendall Kline paced Carlynton’s offense with 14 points. The Cougars (1-0, 1-0) were outscored 17-8 in the fourth quarter.
Raney Staub had 14 points for Fort Cherry (0-1, 0-3).
Burgettstown 53, Keystone Oaks 49: Madeline Newark had a double-double to help Burgettstown to a 53-49 victory over Keystone Oaks in a non-section game.
Newark had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-0). Avery Havelka scored 15 points and Jill Frazier added 11 points.
Eriona Neal had a game-high 25 points and Alexis Wagner chipped in with 10 for KO (0-1), which trailed 24-17 at halftime.
Saturday results
Waynesburg 55, West Greene 39: Dawson Fowler scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures as Waynesburg downed West Greene 55-39 in a non-section boys game.
Chase Henkins scored 12 points and Trenton Zupper added 10 for the Raiders.
Chase Blake had a game-high 21 points for West Greene.
North Catholic 60, Peters Township 55: Andrew Ammerman scored 21 points to lead North Catholic to a 60-55 win over Peters Township in a non-section boys game.
North Catholic outscored PT, 21-15, in a key third quarter.
Gavin Cote scored 26 points and had three three-pointer for the Indians.
Waynesburg 67, Carmichaels 10: Kaley Rohanna scored a game-high 20 points to help Waynesburg to a 67-20 victory over Carmichaels in a non-section girls game.
Clara Paige Miller added 15 points and Addison Blair chipped in with 10 for Waynesburg.
Mia Ranieri led Carmichaels with 11 points.